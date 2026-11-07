What Happens If You Don't Update Your Car's Software?

Gone are the days when cars consisted of just mechanical parts. In today's world, software's role is just as important, much like your smartphone or computer. Software updates aren't limited to adding new features to your car. OTA (Over-the-Air) updates can push in patches for known bugs, boost security, and address performance and safety issues like braking distance. So, it's important that you keep your car's software up to date. However, it's natural to wonder what might happen if you don't. Simply put, skipping updates is likely to be more of an inconvenience than installing them, and it can leave safety recalls unfixed.

Automakers use software updates to address problems, improve performance, and refine existing functionalities like automatic braking, cruise control, and lane assist. Most popular car brands release updates from time to time to fix common issues, so skipping them means living with those issues.

There's another, much bigger risk associated with not updating your car's software. Depending on the manufacturer, damage that results from skipping updates may not be covered under warranty, leaving you to pay for repairs. The GMC's 2026 Limited Warranty and Owner Assistance Information booklet states, "The owner is responsible for ensuring all GMC-provided Over-the-Air software updates are installed within 45 days of software availability to the vehicle. Damage resulting from failure to install Over-the-Air software updates is not covered." So skipping those updates isn't a smart idea.