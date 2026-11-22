Bikes are just like cars — if you leave one unused for too long or forget to turn off the headlights while having dinner, the battery can die. And contrary to what some people may say or believe, you can absolutely jump-start a motorcycle battery with a car. While your components will not fry or get damaged, the process does require some care, and the main thing you need to check is the battery voltage. Most cars and bikes use a 12V system, so if yours does, jump-starting shouldn't be a problem.

Park the motorcycle close enough to the car for the jumper cables to reach. Typically, car batteries are under the hood, while a bike's battery may be under the seat or behind a side panel. Which way should you connect the terminals? Attach the red clamp to the positive (+) terminal on the bike's battery, and then connect it to the positive terminal on the car. Now attach the black clamp to the negative (-) terminal on the car, then connect it to an unpainted metal area on your bike to ground it. If you don't have motorcycle jumper cables and are using the car-sized ones, make sure they don't touch nearby metal components. Don't run the car, but if its battery has seen better days, it's okay to idle it.

Wait about 30 seconds to a minute, then try to start the bike. If it starts, then congratulations. If not, wait a minute more, then try again. Once running, remove the cables in the opposite order. That is: Start with the black clamp on the unpainted metal area, then the black clamp on the car's negative terminal, followed by the red clamp on the car's positive terminal, and lastly the red clamp from the bike.