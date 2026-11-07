Who Owns Fenix Flashlights And Where Are They Made?
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If there's a particular brand you like more than others, it's never a bad idea to do a little research and learn more about it. Some of these details can tell you a lot about who you're supporting and the quality of the products and services the company might provide. Take Fenix flashlights, for example, a brand SlashGear editors have ranked number one before in its category. Its devices are described as high-performance, military-grade, and excellent for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. If you want a tough, tactical lighting option, it's a no-brainer. But who owns Fenix and where are the flashlights actually assembled?
Fenix is owned by a company called FenixLight Limited, also the manufacturer of the brand's products, based in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 2001, the company has established a renowned reputation with products used by professionals in several industries, including military, law enforcement, public security, and industrial applications. FenixLight Limited is in turn owned by Shenzhen Langheng Lighting Technology Company Limited. The parent company does business in over 70 countries worldwide, including America, and sells a host of lighting solutions beyond flashlights.
Per Fenix's claims, all products also go through testing to ensure they meet ANSI standards. It also promises a limited lifetime guarantee on most of its products, though there are a handful of other flashlight makers that do, as well.
FenixLight Limited does its own research and development
What's most interesting about FenixLight Limited, the affiliate or parent company for the brand, is that it does not appear to outsource anything. In fact, it doesn't seem to work with a third party across many of its development operations, from research to sales; research and development for new products, manufacturing and assembly, and both sales and marketing are all handled by the brand itself. That means, for the unaware, the brand is entirely in control of its products at every stage of production, from their origin and eventually into customers' hands.
It should be noted that the above only applies to FenixLight, the manufacturer. There is another entity — Fenix-Store — which is an authorized retailer of the brand's products, and not the same.
Fenix flashlights and products maintain a company standard with in-house circuit design, aircraft-grade housings, and finished devices that pass ANSI tests. Fenix flashlights have earned prestigious awards, like the 2020 iF Design Award for the HM65R-T trail headlamp or the 2023 Red Dot Design Award for its LR60R rechargeable flashlight. In addition, Fenix is ranked among the top flashlight brands on best-of lists at media outlets like Gear Junkie and CNET.