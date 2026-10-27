5 Flashlight Brands With A Lifetime Warranty

Picture this: you're deep in the woods with your kids, navigating the last trail of the day at dusk when your flashlight simply stops working, and it's not just a dead battery. Not only are you making your way back to your campsite in the dark, you're also out the $100 or more you just spent on that heavy-duty piece of gear.

Even if you hate camping, chances are you have at least a few flashlights at home in case of a power outage. Of course, most of us have a flashlight embedded in our smartphones, but a dedicated light not only preserves phone battery, but typically offers a brighter, more powerful light. There are also several different types of flashlights available beyond the everyday carry lights. Depending on your needs, you may go with a rechargeable option, a headlamp, a lantern, a tactical flashlight, or even a hand-crank emergency light. You can find them at discount stores for only a few dollars or spend hundreds on heavy-duty, premium options.

The modern age is a use-and-discard world, but spending more than $20 or so raises the bar from a throwaway item to a reliable tool. Several flashlight manufacturers offer lifetime warranties on their products, but you should always read the fine print. These warranties don't necessarily mean the company will send you a replacement if you drop it down the stairs. Here are five flashlight brands that offer a lifetime warranty, and what each one actually covers.