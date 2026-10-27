5 Flashlight Brands With A Lifetime Warranty
Picture this: you're deep in the woods with your kids, navigating the last trail of the day at dusk when your flashlight simply stops working, and it's not just a dead battery. Not only are you making your way back to your campsite in the dark, you're also out the $100 or more you just spent on that heavy-duty piece of gear.
Even if you hate camping, chances are you have at least a few flashlights at home in case of a power outage. Of course, most of us have a flashlight embedded in our smartphones, but a dedicated light not only preserves phone battery, but typically offers a brighter, more powerful light. There are also several different types of flashlights available beyond the everyday carry lights. Depending on your needs, you may go with a rechargeable option, a headlamp, a lantern, a tactical flashlight, or even a hand-crank emergency light. You can find them at discount stores for only a few dollars or spend hundreds on heavy-duty, premium options.
The modern age is a use-and-discard world, but spending more than $20 or so raises the bar from a throwaway item to a reliable tool. Several flashlight manufacturers offer lifetime warranties on their products, but you should always read the fine print. These warranties don't necessarily mean the company will send you a replacement if you drop it down the stairs. Here are five flashlight brands that offer a lifetime warranty, and what each one actually covers.
Powertac
Powertac doesn't sell simple, basic flashlights. The company manufactures heavy-duty tactical options that are built for durability and reliability. Powertac's flashlights are made from aircraft-grade aluminum and are impact- and drop-resistant. They offer a water resistance of IPX7 or higher, meaning at the very least your flashlight will hold up in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The company's products are also built to endure extreme temperatures and offer shock-resistant LED technology.
Powertac provides a limited warranty that guarantees its products are "free from defects in workmanship and materials, including any LEDs housed within, for life." If the company agrees that your product is defective, it will repair or replace it. Flashlight circuitry and LEDs are covered under this warranty, but normal wear and tear, improper maintenance, and repairs by unauthorized parties are not covered. Wear and tear components that are only covered by a 30-day warranty include buttons, charging ports, glass lenses, clips, O-rings, and button covers.
Powertac offers a variety of options in four categories: Tactical Lights, Everyday Carry, Hunting, and Outdoors. Prices range from $9.95 for a simple rechargeable keychain light to $799.95 for a high-powered, portable search and rescue light. The company also offers a variety of accessories, including batteries, charging cables, and mounts.
Pelican
Pelican sells more than just flashlights, offering a wide range of protective gear including crushproof and water-resistant cases, durable luggage, heavy-duty coolers, and even phone and earbud cases. With such a rugged line of products, it should come as no surprise that its flashlights are geared toward the adventurer, including headlamps, safety lights, and specialty lights. Some of its military-grade flashlights can even be used underwater, and others are designed so that they won't roll away when placed on a sloped surface. Products range in price from under $20 to about $550, and the company offers a limited lifetime warranty on all flashlights and headlamps.
This warranty covers breakage or defects in workmanship. Pelican does not cover the lamp itself or any batteries. If you make a claim, Pelican will repair your product if possible, or replace it if necessary. If you make a claim involving a light that is no longer available, Pelican will replace it with a comparable product. To make a warranty claim, complete the warranty claim form at pelican.com/claim.
Some of Pelican's more unique products include the 3310PL LED, which has a photoluminescent body that makes it easy to find in the dark, and the compact 1910 flashlight, which uses only a single AAA battery with both high and low modes.
Malkoff Devices
Malkoff Devices designs flashlights and drop-in flashlight modules for extreme environments. These drop-in modules can upgrade your existing incandescent flashlight with LED technology. Malkoff products are used by the military, law enforcement, and emergency personnel, and are also made for outdoorsmen. All of its products are covered by a warranty for the lifetime of the original purchaser. This warranty protects only against manufacturing defects, and does not cover batteries, any electronic components, normal wear-and-tear, or damage from abuse or unauthorized repairs.
Malkoff Devices products are made in the U.S., though not all components are sourced domestically. Buyers can choose from a range of options, including wide-area flashlights like the Wildcat XPL, long-range options such as the Hound Dog 21700, and devices like the MDC E2XTL V3 EZP, which is programmable for different combinations of light modes. The company also sells batteries and chargers. Flashlights range in price from about $150 to about $300.
Streamlight
Streamlight is another manufacturer that sells a wide variety of illumination products. Its handheld flashlights are "[d]esigned for professionals and everyday users," and you can also find headlamps and helmet mount lights. The company also sells more specialized products. Its safety-rated lights are made for professionals who work in hostile and challenging work environments. They offer good durability, brightness, and reliability. For hands-free operation, Streamlight has a line of right-angle flashlights, which are often a choice for the military and emergency and first responders. The line of emergency and work scene lighting is intended not only for emergency use, but also professional and home use as well, with weather-resistant construction and versatile mounting options.
Whether you're purchasing a light for home or professional use, Streamlight has a lifetime warranty that guarantees its products are "free of defects for a lifetime of use." This warranty does not include batteries, bulbs, abuse, and normal wear and tear. If you make an accepted warranty claim, Streamlight will repair or replace your product or refund the purchase price. The company's rechargeable batteries, chargers, and electronics are only covered by a two-year warranty.
Coast Products
Founded as Coast Cutlery Company in 1919, Coast Products originally sold high-quality knives to laborers in the Pacific Northwest. Today, the family-owned company based in Portland, Oregon engineers high-quality solutions for outdoorsmen, trade professionals, tactical users, and the everyday buyer. Along with knives, tools, and multitools, it sells portable LED lighting solutions such as flashlights and lanterns. Every product is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. Coverage varies by product, and flashlights and other lights are covered for only manufacturing defects. Batteries and accessories are not included under the warranty. Coast makes it easy for buyers to submit a claim on its website.
Coast uses specialized, patented lenses paired with high-end LEDs to stand out from competing brands. It offers a variety of durable LED flashlights with twist or slide focus and USB-C charging. The TX300R, for example, provides up to 3,000 lumens in a one-inch, handheld, rugged body. This option is also waterproof, and has six light modes, including Turbo and Strobe. You can track battery life using the POWERiQ display, and a Memory Mode allows you to save your most-used setting. It also has a remote switch, and comes with a rechargeable battery, a charging cable, and a storage sheath for $129.99.
Coast LED flashlights are a bit more affordable than some of the other options included here. They start at $9.99 for a pocket-sized option, and the most expensive option costs $142.99. The company also offers well-priced lanterns, work lights, head lamps, and rail mounted lights.