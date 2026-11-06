Can You Use A Regular Jump Starter On A Hybrid Battery?

Some heroes wear capes, so come armed with a set of jumper cables. Many drivers have experienced that sinking feeling when you turn the key or push the start button and, instead of the whirring of your engine turning over, you hear the dreaded click-click of a dead battery. Many modern cars offer failsafes that save us from leaving dome lights or headlights lit, but it's still possible to kill your battery with accessories like phone chargers or dash cams. Of course batteries eventually age and simply stop working as well. Drivers typically call AAA or a friend or family member for help, or a helpful passerby may come to your aid. But can you jump start the battery in a hybrid vehicle?

The simple answer is yes, but only if you mean the 12-volt battery found in all cars, including hybrid vehicles. These batteries typically power the vehicle's computer and other accessories like power windows and door locks. Hybrid vehicles have both a gasoline engine and an electric motor that is powered by a larger high-voltage battery pack. To jump start a hybrid vehicle like the popular Toyota RAV4 or Prius, you have to connect the portable jump starter or jumper cables to the 12-volt battery and not the larger battery pack. If you try to jump start the hybrid battery, you could risk severely damaging or even setting fire to your vehicle. You or the people around you could also be severely shocked or burned or even exposed to lethal voltage.