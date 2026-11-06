Tractor Supply Is Selling A Mini-Excavator With A 306CC Engine – Here's What It Costs

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Through the years, YardMax has produced a ton of different landscaping tools for yard maintenance across the seasons. In fact, it even falls somewhere in the middle of our list of major snow blower brands, where it beats out popular brands like Honda, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Craftsman, and DeWalt. Not to mention, it also makes one of the best lawn mowers for managing tall grass, the YardMax 201cc Self-Propelled Mower. But did you know it makes mini-excavators too?

The YardMax 306 cc Hydraulic Mini-Excavator is designed for excavation tasks in tight spaces. You can use it to dig trenches, foundations, ponds, or even remove stumps. In addition, it can be used to move materials, level ground, and spread soil. Because of this, it can be a good investment for people who do small-scale construction tasks, have a large yard that needs to be cleared, or spend their days doing farm or utility work.

At Tractor Supply, you can get the YardMax 306 cc Hydraulic Mini-Excavator for $6,999.99. For qualified buyers, it's also available for installment payments of $208 per month for 36 months. While it's only available for purchase online, you can either pick it up or have it delivered. But take note: Tractor Supply explicitly states that it cannot be shipped to Alaska, California, or Hawaii. If you're on the fence about its usefulness, here are some specs to consider, what people who have tried it have to say about it, and where else you can purchase it.