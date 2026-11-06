Tractor Supply Is Selling A Mini-Excavator With A 306CC Engine – Here's What It Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Through the years, YardMax has produced a ton of different landscaping tools for yard maintenance across the seasons. In fact, it even falls somewhere in the middle of our list of major snow blower brands, where it beats out popular brands like Honda, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Craftsman, and DeWalt. Not to mention, it also makes one of the best lawn mowers for managing tall grass, the YardMax 201cc Self-Propelled Mower. But did you know it makes mini-excavators too?
The YardMax 306 cc Hydraulic Mini-Excavator is designed for excavation tasks in tight spaces. You can use it to dig trenches, foundations, ponds, or even remove stumps. In addition, it can be used to move materials, level ground, and spread soil. Because of this, it can be a good investment for people who do small-scale construction tasks, have a large yard that needs to be cleared, or spend their days doing farm or utility work.
At Tractor Supply, you can get the YardMax 306 cc Hydraulic Mini-Excavator for $6,999.99. For qualified buyers, it's also available for installment payments of $208 per month for 36 months. While it's only available for purchase online, you can either pick it up or have it delivered. But take note: Tractor Supply explicitly states that it cannot be shipped to Alaska, California, or Hawaii. If you're on the fence about its usefulness, here are some specs to consider, what people who have tried it have to say about it, and where else you can purchase it.
What you need to know about the YardMax Hydraulic Mini-Excavator
At Tractor Supply, the YardMax 306 cc Hydraulic Mini-Excavator (YE0610-575003) is available in orange and has a 306 cc engine size. This gas-powered vehicle has a maximum speed of 1mph. Weighing 1,674 lbs, it measures 62.4 inches by 87 inches by 27.2 inches. With a width of less than 30 inches, it's designed to be narrow, so you'll have fewer problems with it fitting into tight spaces. In practical terms, this can come in handy in urban operations. Instead of wheels, it uses tracks, which offer more stability in some terrain.
Capable of generating 1.98 kip of force, it has a maximum dig depth of 47.2 inches. It has a bucket width of 11.42 inches with a volume of 0.388 cu. Ft. Additionally, it has some useful features for maneuverability and ease of use. It can rotate 360 degrees, so you'll spend less time repositioning it. It also has a locking function on its hydraulic dozer blade. For this particular model, it includes a canopy that can protect operators from the elements during long days. For improved versatility, it includes attachments, such as the claw, grading bucket, and rake.
In the past, we've talked about how YardMax's 22-inch Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is one lawn mower model you should avoid, so we know not all of its landscaping vehicles are worth it.
What do people have to say about the YardMax Mini Excavator?
As of October 2026, the YardMax 306cc Hydraulic Mini-Excavator doesn't have a lot of reviews yet. However, early feedback for it has been mostly positive, with seven people on Tractor Supply rating it 4.3 stars on average. Among the four people who thought it was five-star material, one person shared that they liked how it required little assembly with its easy-to-understand instructions. On the other hand, one verified owner who gave it only three stars said its hydraulics needed improvement and stated that its movement was jerky. In a review by YouTuber Just a Man and His Tools, they praised its performance, and they said they were very happy with how it did in their tests. While the creator did raise a similar concern that it had a tendency to be jerky, they mentioned that it could just be due to their skills as an operator.
Alternatively, you can also find another listing at Walmart for a significantly lower price at $6,599. With the model number YE0610-003, it has all the same attachments as the one at Tractor Supply, but it lacks the canopy. On Walmart, it has only one rating, but the reviewer gave it a perfect five stars. On the other hand, there's also an Amazon listing for model number YE0610-575, which is cheaper by $100 at $6,899. Although it includes the canopy, it lacks three attachments (claw, grading bucket, and rake).