The Red Sea's Water Hides A Graveyard Of Classic Toyotas Beneath The Surface

Occasionally automotive carriers sink beneath the waves, like what happened to a ship named Blue Belt in 1977 in the Red Sea off the coast of Sudan. Reportedly, it was carrying 190 Toyotas when it hit a reef in the Shaab Suedi area. There are no records of any cars being recovered, so they were presumably all considered lost. However, for a time, the wreck of the Blue Belt was visited as a popular diving spot for recreational divers. Sea Wolf Safari, an Egyptian diving company noted that huge manta rays could be seen among the Toyota Hiluxes, Coronas, and Crowns.

Reportedly, the wreck of the ship itself has become too dangerous to dive since 2013 when it fell off the reef. Additionally, Sudan and South Sudan have been issued level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisories by the United States State Department, meaning the area is likely dangerous for recreational divers.