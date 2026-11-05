This State's Roads Became A Disaster In Just One Year

Whether you like it or not, the United States is a car-based country. We have approximately 298 million registered vehicles in the country, accounting for roughly 88 automobiles per 100 people. Because of our dependency on cars, we should have a very well-maintained road infrastructure, but sadly, that isn't the case. Going state by state, you see vast differences in what kind of roads drivers must endure on their daily travels. Sometimes, the quality of those roads can sink dramatically year over year, and that's exactly what happened with Oklahoma.

In 2025, the Consumer Affairs study on road conditions found Oklahoma to have the 34th worst road conditions in the country, which is not a bad placement. In 2026, that same study named the Sooner State the fifth-worst state for road conditions. That fall of 29 places is by far the steepest of any state.

Consumer Affairs found that 37.5% of the state's urban roads were in poor condition. For rural roads, that was at 24.8%. You might think that's not bad for rural roads, but keep in mind that urban roads see a lot more traffic and regular wear and tear than rural ones. In fact, that rural road percentage was the fifth-worst of any state. Not helping matters were its traffic deaths. Oklahoma saw 1.57 people killed in a traffic-related incident per 100 million miles traveled, which was the eighth-worst in the country.

According to the nonprofit TRIP, the cost of all these problems was $6.3 billion for drivers. This accounted for additional vehicle operating costs, lost time and wasted fuel during congestion, and traffic accident costs. These roads are putting a tremendous burden on Oklahoma drivers.