This State's Roads Became A Disaster In Just One Year
Whether you like it or not, the United States is a car-based country. We have approximately 298 million registered vehicles in the country, accounting for roughly 88 automobiles per 100 people. Because of our dependency on cars, we should have a very well-maintained road infrastructure, but sadly, that isn't the case. Going state by state, you see vast differences in what kind of roads drivers must endure on their daily travels. Sometimes, the quality of those roads can sink dramatically year over year, and that's exactly what happened with Oklahoma.
In 2025, the Consumer Affairs study on road conditions found Oklahoma to have the 34th worst road conditions in the country, which is not a bad placement. In 2026, that same study named the Sooner State the fifth-worst state for road conditions. That fall of 29 places is by far the steepest of any state.
Consumer Affairs found that 37.5% of the state's urban roads were in poor condition. For rural roads, that was at 24.8%. You might think that's not bad for rural roads, but keep in mind that urban roads see a lot more traffic and regular wear and tear than rural ones. In fact, that rural road percentage was the fifth-worst of any state. Not helping matters were its traffic deaths. Oklahoma saw 1.57 people killed in a traffic-related incident per 100 million miles traveled, which was the eighth-worst in the country.
According to the nonprofit TRIP, the cost of all these problems was $6.3 billion for drivers. This accounted for additional vehicle operating costs, lost time and wasted fuel during congestion, and traffic accident costs. These roads are putting a tremendous burden on Oklahoma drivers.
Why are Oklahoma's roads so bad?
Another institution that measures the quality of American roadways is the Reason Foundation, and in its 2026 study, it was similarly displeased with Oklahoma's roads, ranking it 45th overall, a drop from 38th place in 2025. Reason has 13 different categories for determining its overall ranking, and Oklahoma finished in the bottom 10 in six of those categories and was in the bottom half for all but two categories. For arterial pavement conditions, its urban roads finished 30th overall, and its rural roads were down in 44th place.
However, Oklahoma's biggest weakness is its lack of disbursements. For maintenance disbursements, which are funds allocated for general upkeep on roads, it finished 48th in the country. Capital and bridge disbursements, which are funds to develop new bridges, roads, and lanes, weren't that much better at 38th overall. Other disbursements for things like safety and law enforcement ranked 44th, even with its zero tolerance speed limit signs. That lack of safety spending shows too, as the state finished 44th overall in urban fatality rate. That was the biggest drop of any state year-to-year.
Things could change for Oklahoma's roads though. The state is set to start an eight-year construction plan in 2027 to improve its roadway system throughout the state. As of now, it has plans to address nearly 4,900 miles of fair or poor pavement, over 700 miles of deficient shoulders, and over 250 bridges total. Eight years is a long time to be working on this, but hopefully by the end, Oklahoma's roads could be worthy to actually fit the tribute to Route 66 held in Tulsa, OK back in May 2026.