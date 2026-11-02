Car Batteries Can Be More Dangerous Than You Think - Here's What Can Hurt You

If you've ever thought about how dangerous your car battery could be, you've probably considered electric shock among the major risks. It turns out that getting shocked by a car battery is probably the least of your worries when it comes to things that can go wrong with it.

Most major car battery brands offer lead-acid batteries, which contain all of the potentially dangerous substances and scenarios we're covering here. However, other types of car battery are becoming more common, including absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries. These are said to be more powerful and durable than lead-acid batteries, and they also lack the sloshy innards, thanks to the absorbent mat material.

However, while there are some differences between the two types of batteries, and there are also both problems with AGM batteries and their lead-acid counterparts. When it comes to the latter, there are a handful of risks to know about. For example, historical data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates the most common injuries from car batteries are chemical burns, contusions, lacerations, and eye problems, among others. Safety data sheets for Interstate Batteries also categorize them as explosive, corrosive, toxic, and carcinogenic.

So what can actually hurt you on a car battery? While the letters on car batteries can tell you a lot about how the battery works and what vehicle it will fit, it won't tell you all the risks. Here's what to know.