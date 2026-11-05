Is It Too Late In The Fall To Blow Out Your Lawn Sprinklers? Here's The Best Time To Do It

Fall is a great time to take care of some common maintenance tasks as you prep for colder temperatures, like cleaning out your mini-split so it'll run more efficiently. It's also a great time to blow out your lawn sprinklers, though if you leave it too late (especially in colder climes) you may miss your window. The real deadline is your area's first freeze, at least in any area where frost can reach the depth of irrigation piping. Wait too long and you may be left with water inside components when the freezing weather blows in, risking cracked or burst pipes and other damaged hardware.

While it varies throughout the country, late October may already be too late. In Minnesota, for instance, some places see the mercury dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit as early as mid-September. Further south, in places like Indiana and Kentucky, the first frost typically strikes in October or early November, while the first hard freeze (below 28 degrees) typically strikes sometime in the first half of November.