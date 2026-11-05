Who Makes Nitecore Flashlights And Where Are They Manufactured?

There's so much that goes into finding the perfect flashlight that it's simply impossible to declare a brand to be objectively the best. That said, Nitecore does have a strong lineup in multiple categories. For instance, its Nitecore EDC37 Tactical Flashlight with a max output of 8,000 lumens is among the most powerful flashlights you can purchase on Amazon. Likewise, the same model is a viable contender to be one of the brightest EDC flashlights available.

Yet, there's a case to be made that some of Nitecore's competitors take the proverbial cake. If you stack up Nitecore's lineup against Fenix, another Chinese flashlight brand, many experts and enthusiasts would pick Fenix if they're looking for a more robust and overall reliable product. Alternatively, if you compare some of its EDCs like the Nitecore EDC29, certain Olight models, like the Olight Arkfeld Pro, make more sense as a daily carry since they're significantly lighter and more compact. To take the comparison even further, the Olight's particular offering is also much cheaper than Nitecore, and will take more beating as it has an IPX7 water resistance rating.

It's a similar scenario in other categories. The U.S.-made SureFire brand reigns supreme in terms of trust when it comes to the tactical flashlight category, which shouldn't be surprising considering it's the brand chosen by special forces and law enforcement in the USA. But then again, SureFire is more expensive than Nightcore, so it only goes to show that there's no "best" flashlight – only the one that works for your specific needs and, equally as important, your budget.