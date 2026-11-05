Can Any Laser Beam Reach The Bottom Of The Ocean?

There are countless applications for lasers, including their use in communications and measurements. One of the most fascinating laser-based technologies is LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, which is used for various purposes, including measuring distances to produce detailed 3D representations of an environment. It's been used to find lost civilizations in jungles, and many have wondered if it could be used to map the ocean floor, as typical lasers can't reach the bottom of the ocean.

The ocean is vast, and most of it remains unexplored. As of April 2026, around 28.7% of the ocean floor has been mapped via sonar, but the deeper the seafloor, the harder it is to map. LiDAR could change that by potentially mapping areas where light doesn't penetrate, which is known as the bathypelagic zone. It begins about 3,280 feet beneath the surface, and while LiDAR hasn't yet penetrated that far, that could change thanks to the potential of blue diode lasers.

A typical laser, like a laser pointer or even a powerful military laser, cannot penetrate deep into the bathypelagic zone, but that limitation could be overcome with blue laser light, as its particular wavelength can transmit through water with minimal loss. Using a blue diode laser could theoretically penetrate significantly deeper than traditional lasers. While it's as yet unclear precisely how deep a blue diode laser's beam might penetrate at high power, it opens the door to expanding beyond the 28.7% of the ocean floor that's already mapped.