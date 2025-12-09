This Deep Sea Orb Find Baffled Scientists: 'It's Like The Beginning Of A Horror Movie

Sometimes, real life is stranger than fiction, a fact made clear during the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Seascape Alaska 5 expedition in August 2023. While on the deep ocean expedition, scientists were left genuinely unsettled when a strange, glossy orb appeared on their remote operated vehicle's (ROV) camera nearly two miles below the surface. Scientists have predicted that deep-sea life would reveal new forms of life, and if this object turns out to be biological, it would certainly prove them right. The unusual object sat alone on a rocky ledge in the Gulf of Alaska and was nicknamed the "golden orb" because of its color and spherical shape. Despite its rocky location, it wasn't a mineral or even metallic; instead, it appeared to be soft and organic with a single circular opening on one side, yet oddly intact.

This unsettling feature prompted one researcher to remark that the moment felt "like the beginning of a horror movie." When observed closer, its eerie symmetry and skin-like texture immediately raised questions about if it was something living, something that was once alive, or something belonging to a stage in life, science hasn't discovered before. The anomaly was brought onboard the vessel to be examined on deck, where no one could definitively identify what it was. It didn't resemble or match any of the known hard-shelled characteristics of deep-ocean eggs or have the familiar texture of a sponge or coral. According to NOAA.gov, the orb couldn't be identified or put into any known category, serving as an example of the undiscovered secrets hidden at the bottom of the deep sea.