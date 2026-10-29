Why Do Some Trucks In Missouri Have No Rear License Plates?
Depending on where you are, you may see semi-trucks with multiple license plates on the road. But if you've ever been through Missouri, you may have noticed some trucks with only one license plate, even though many other vehicles in the state have two. That's because the Missouri Department of Revenue only issues one license plate to commercial vehicles registered with a gross combination weight rating of 18,000 pounds or more.
Trucks that receive only one license plate must install it on the front of the vehicle, not the rear. Because a rear plate isn't legally required on a heavier truck, it allows drivers to tow a trailer or other attachment without fear of blocking the rear plate. Drivers, however, can request two plates; in that case, the second plate must then be installed on the back of the truck. This can come in handy when drivers enter states that require rear license plates.
The second plate Missouri drivers receive will display a sticker designating it as the additional plate. To apply for one, drivers must have the correct documentation on hand, including the vehicle registration, the appropriate forms, and $17.50 for an application fee. Drivers can file the application during the registration window or when renewing the main license plate.
Missouri's license plate rules and exceptions
While a truck weighing 18,000 pounds or more isn't legally required to have a rear license plate in Missouri, the trailer it's towing, if present, must have one. Most other vehicles in Missouri must have two registered license plates — with two exceptions. Motorcycles and historic vehicles with Year of Manufacture registrations are both exempt from the two-plate law, and only have to have a rear plate.
Drivers can also get a third plate for their two-plate vehicle, depending on the situation. If an attached device like a luggage rack will obstruct a vehicle's rear plate, drivers may request a temporary third license plate. Drivers need to submit an application and pay a $14.00 fee, along with a $9 processing fee. Approved drivers will receive a paper plate with the same layout as a regular plate. The temporary plate can then be displayed in the vehicle's back window.
Under normal conditions, though, both license plates should be easily visible. Missouri law also requires drivers keep their license plates clean to ensure good visibility. Drivers can also install protective casings for their plates, but they must be clear and not prevent law enforcement or traffic cameras from seeing the plate.