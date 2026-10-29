Why Do Some Trucks In Missouri Have No Rear License Plates?

Depending on where you are, you may see semi-trucks with multiple license plates on the road. But if you've ever been through Missouri, you may have noticed some trucks with only one license plate, even though many other vehicles in the state have two. That's because the Missouri Department of Revenue only issues one license plate to commercial vehicles registered with a gross combination weight rating of 18,000 pounds or more.

Trucks that receive only one license plate must install it on the front of the vehicle, not the rear. Because a rear plate isn't legally required on a heavier truck, it allows drivers to tow a trailer or other attachment without fear of blocking the rear plate. Drivers, however, can request two plates; in that case, the second plate must then be installed on the back of the truck. This can come in handy when drivers enter states that require rear license plates.

The second plate Missouri drivers receive will display a sticker designating it as the additional plate. To apply for one, drivers must have the correct documentation on hand, including the vehicle registration, the appropriate forms, and $17.50 for an application fee. Drivers can file the application during the registration window or when renewing the main license plate.