This Thumb-Sized Mini Knife Fits On Your Keychain (And Actually Looks Useful)

Everyday carry (EDC) knives can provide useful functions and can either be designed for utility tasks or as self-defense weapons, but rarely as both. In terms of products geared toward utility, you can find plenty of great examples. Take one of the several available Swiss Army Knives that are perfect for your keychain, for instance. It's important that an EDC knife be compact enough to be highly portable, not a bulky item that becomes uncomfortable to carry.

This is where the Tikzer ultra-mini knife (G11) comes into play, a Kickstarter project by creator Jing Wang. The idea is, many EDC knives are too heavy and may include several tools that are hardly touched. The Tikzer G11 tips the scale at just over 5 grams and when the folding-style, Wharncliffe blade is in the open position, it measures just 1.7 inches (45mm). With these psychical characteristics, Tikzer boasts you won't even remember you have it, until of course, it's needed.

However, the G11's miniscule dimensions might lead you to believe it can't possibly be a hearty cutting tool. Fortunately, the handle is crafted from titanium and the blade itself is Damascus steel. Not only does a Damascus steel blade typically hold its edge longer, but due to the forging process of layering several pieces of steel together, it forms a unique wavy pattern for an added aesthetic touch. In addition, the way in which the G11 folds down, doesn't slide the blade across the handle in any way, which would otherwise cause wear.