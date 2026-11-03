These Common Mistakes Could Be Killing Your Subwoofer

If you're always cranking up the bass when listening to your favorite music, installing a subwoofer is a great investment for bringing out rich and clear low frequencies. However, installing a subwoofer isn't as simple as shopping for a desired model and placing it anywhere — there are some important precautions to take to prevent damage and maximize audio quality.

While distortion and similar audio defects may not be pleasant to listen to, they can also be a warning sign of potential damage. Proper placement and installation are vital to preserve longevity and avoid wear and tear. Subwoofers, like all speakers, can become fragile when exposed to excessive heat or pressure. So, it's important to pick the right subwoofer for your sound system and set it up correctly. Many assume overpowering is the only threat to your subwoofer. But there are many other factors involved, including where you shouldn't place your subwoofer. Let's look at some common mistakes that could be killing your subwoofer, and what you can do to prevent damage.