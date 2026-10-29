Tractor Supply Slashed Prices On DeWalt Tools And Batteries (For A Limited Time)
When it comes to buying tools, the cost can really stack up, particularly if you're dealing with a major brand like DeWalt. It is one of the major power tool brands on the market and has a robust selection of handheld tools and accessories. If you're looking to stock up on DeWalt tools, now would be a great time to do it because Tractor Supply is having a sale on a wide range of DeWalt tools for a limited time.
There's no set amount that these tools are being discounted by, but you can find a wealth of good deals throughout the selection of 99 different products on sale. Based on the discounts you can see as you're browsing, they will range anywhere from 10% off, for products such as the DeWalt 6x2.5-inch Traditional Bar Clamp, up to 60%, which is the discount for the DeWalt 1,800 CFM Air Mover.
That being said, there are many other deals you can't see while browsing, and you must actually add the item to your cart to see what the discounted price is. For example, Tractor Supply typically sells a DeWalt Brushless 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit with a 20V Max 2.0 Ah battery and charger for $179.99. If you add it to your cart, the price drops down to just $99.99, roughly a 45% discount. If you pour through the full selection of DeWalt tools on sale from Tractor Supply, you're more than likely going to find a tantalizing deal.
Other deals at Tractor Supply right now
Because of the brand name, the DeWalt sale at Tractor Supply might catch your eye most, but it's far from the only sale happening there. There are some tools with incredibly deep discounts as well, such as multiple Porter-Cable cordless power tools with 69% off their original price tags.
Durham MFG, the over a century-old company that specializes in industrial storage, work stations, organization, and more, has the most items on sale with nearly 1,800 different products, though every discount is under 20%. Still, if you're in need of a new heavy-duty workbench, a jobsite storage box, or a large cabinet with 64 small plastic drawers for storing screws, washers, drill bits, and other important tool pieces, you can still save a decent bit of money here. For instance, a Durham MFG 36-in. by 72 in. by 34 in. workbench discounted by 14% brings the price down to $854.99 from its original $999.99 price tag.
What really makes the DeWalt sale stand out is that barely any of the other major tool brands are getting this treatment. There are a handful of Bosch tools on sale and a dozen produced by Skil. Stanley Black & Decker only has 15 tools on sale from the two brands that make up the parent company's name. The most robust line of tool discounts is from Century Drill & Tool with nearly 800 products. However, it's a 10% discount across the board, so while not the most exciting discount, you can still save a couple of bucks on a new saw blade or drill bit.