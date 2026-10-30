Keep Your Garage Warm Enough To Work In All Winter With This Electric Lowe's Find

These days, there are plenty of highly-rated electric garage heaters that can make working in your garage during the colder months of the year more bearable. Depending on the size of your workspace, there are popular models from brands like NewAir, Dreo, Comfort Zone, and One Stop Gardens Winter. But if you're on the way to Lowe's soon, you might want to add the Cadet 4000 Watt Portable Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat to your cart. Retailing for $249, Cadet's portable electric garage heater is designed to heat spaces of up to 500 sq. ft. The heater comes with a bracket for swiveling and tilting, which gives you more control over the heating direction.

Designed for spaces that aren't as insulated as other parts of your home, this heater can be installed either on the wall or ceiling. It has a stainless steel heating element and measures 14 inches by 7.25 inches by 9 inches. To operate it, you need to plug its 6-foot cord into a 240V, 20-amp outlet, so you'll need to check your breaker before buying it. In some cases, you may need to hire an electrician to get it up and running. For those concerned with safety, it has a built-in high-temperature safety shutoff. Apart from being made in Canada, it is also UL listed for both the United States and Canada.