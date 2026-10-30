Keep Your Garage Warm Enough To Work In All Winter With This Electric Lowe's Find
These days, there are plenty of highly-rated electric garage heaters that can make working in your garage during the colder months of the year more bearable. Depending on the size of your workspace, there are popular models from brands like NewAir, Dreo, Comfort Zone, and One Stop Gardens Winter. But if you're on the way to Lowe's soon, you might want to add the Cadet 4000 Watt Portable Electric Garage Heater with Thermostat to your cart. Retailing for $249, Cadet's portable electric garage heater is designed to heat spaces of up to 500 sq. ft. The heater comes with a bracket for swiveling and tilting, which gives you more control over the heating direction.
Designed for spaces that aren't as insulated as other parts of your home, this heater can be installed either on the wall or ceiling. It has a stainless steel heating element and measures 14 inches by 7.25 inches by 9 inches. To operate it, you need to plug its 6-foot cord into a 240V, 20-amp outlet, so you'll need to check your breaker before buying it. In some cases, you may need to hire an electrician to get it up and running. For those concerned with safety, it has a built-in high-temperature safety shutoff. Apart from being made in Canada, it is also UL listed for both the United States and Canada.
Do people think the Cadet 4000 Watt Portable Electric Garage Heater is worth buying?
As of October 2026, the Cadet 4000 Watt Portable Electric Garage Heater has an average rating of 4 stars from 49 reviewers. While this isn't a lot of reviews, early feedback has been promising. More than half of reviewers gave it a 5-star rating and 79% recommended it. Besides garages, one satisfied user mentioned using it to keep their dogs comfortable in their kennel. Someone else said it's a good alternative to heaters with larger breakers or expensive installation costs. Another reviewer mentioned that their unit has been up and running for over a decade with no problems.
However, not everyone found that the heater kept their garage warm enough to work all winter, and a few people said they regretted the purchase, with more than a quarter of reviewers giving it three stars or less. One of the more frequently cited reasons for buyer dissatisfaction with the heater was noise, including the heater rattling when it was first turned on. One reviewer went so far as to say that it was so noisy it "sounds like it's a dryer full of rocks." Another common complaint was that the heater struggles to warm large spaces. Still, overall, the heater gets more positive reviews than negative ones.