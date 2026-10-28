The NHTSA Wants Custom Lights To Identify Driverless Cars

Autonomous vehicles are becoming increasingly common, and on paper, they're pretty remarkable. Self-driving cars know how to stay in their lane, brake, and more, but the technology isn't perfected yet. Thus, it's only right that lawmakers in the United States are prioritizing making autonomous vehicles easy to spot for nearby human drivers. One method the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeks to make a reality is the implementation of custom colored, steadily burning lights on such vehicles, making it clear to humans at a glance that they're near a self-driving vehicle.

The NHTSA has brought forward a potential amendment to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, which pertains to legal standards for vehicle lights and reflective elements. Part of this amendment is the idea of having self-driving vehicles bear cyan-colored lights, specifically on the front, sides, and rear. The thought process behind the color is that it's unique enough so that there's no confusion regarding what the vehicle is, and it is easily distinguishable from other human-driven vehicles. The proposal also outlines specific standards for these lights, including requiring them to be on whenever the vehicle is in operation, strict adherence to the blue-green hue, and a minimum mounting height of 15 inches.

As of publication, the NHTSA's cyan light idea remains just that, an idea. Still, if it does go through, the proposal makes it clear that automotive manufacturers won't have to scramble to comply.