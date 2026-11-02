Ryobi's New Impact Wrench Is Smaller And Faster, But The Price Could Be A Dealbreaker
Ryobi is continually improving its 18V One+ lineup, launching new iterations of popular tools with improved performance and a smaller footprint. One of the latest launches is the 18V One+ HP ½-inch mid-torque impact wrench, with the product code PBLIW25B. The brand says this latest impact wrench is both 18% more compact than the previous iteration of the tool, as well as delivering 30% faster driving. It offers a maximum 650 lb-ft of breakaway torque and 500 ft-lbs of fastening torque, with both figures representing a leap of 50 lb-ft over the capabilities of the P262 18V One+ HP ½-inch impact wrench.
As well as being one of the best tools for car repairs, an impact wrench might come in handy for a range of construction and DIY jobs. For maximum versatility across all of those jobs, Ryobi fitted the latest tool with built-in LED work lights and four speed settings, including an Auto mode. Just like older generations of the tool, the latest impact wrench is also compatible with belt clips and hooks.
Like all of the tools in the 18V One+ lineup, the PBLIW25B impact wrench can be used with any compatible battery pack. Also shared with other tools in the lineup is the impact wrench's 3 year standard Ryobi warranty, which covers defects in either the construction or the materials of the tool.
Should you buy the latest Ryobi impact wrench?
The freshly launched tool builds on the capabilities of the previous generation to make it even more appealing compared to its rivals, but anyone who already owns a P262 impact wrench might want to think carefully before upgrading. At a retail price of $199, the PBLIW25B impact wrench is no small investment, and it doesn't offer any transformative features that the older tool misses out on.
The older P262 impact wrench also remains on sale as of this writing, and it retails for $20 less. Its performance can't quite match up to the latest tool, and it's not as compact, but it's still generally well-liked by reviewers on Ryobi's website.
If the brand's latest impact wrench doesn't sound like a big enough upgrade compared to its predecessor, it's also worth weighing up whether it might be better to wait and invest in a different Ryobi tool instead. The brand offers plenty of must-have tools for mechanics, and it regularly updates its lineup with new launches just like this one.