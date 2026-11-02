Ryobi's New Impact Wrench Is Smaller And Faster, But The Price Could Be A Dealbreaker

Ryobi is continually improving its 18V One+ lineup, launching new iterations of popular tools with improved performance and a smaller footprint. One of the latest launches is the 18V One+ HP ½-inch mid-torque impact wrench, with the product code PBLIW25B. The brand says this latest impact wrench is both 18% more compact than the previous iteration of the tool, as well as delivering 30% faster driving. It offers a maximum 650 lb-ft of breakaway torque and 500 ft-lbs of fastening torque, with both figures representing a leap of 50 lb-ft over the capabilities of the P262 18V One+ HP ½-inch impact wrench.

As well as being one of the best tools for car repairs, an impact wrench might come in handy for a range of construction and DIY jobs. For maximum versatility across all of those jobs, Ryobi fitted the latest tool with built-in LED work lights and four speed settings, including an Auto mode. Just like older generations of the tool, the latest impact wrench is also compatible with belt clips and hooks.

Like all of the tools in the 18V One+ lineup, the PBLIW25B impact wrench can be used with any compatible battery pack. Also shared with other tools in the lineup is the impact wrench's 3 year standard Ryobi warranty, which covers defects in either the construction or the materials of the tool.