Spending Hours In The Car? Here's What It Could Mean For Your Health

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The world we live in is sedentary, and there's no denying we spend more of our time on activities we're forced to sit through. Sure, extended sitting may not be all that bad for our cognitive health, but it can wreak havoc on our bodies. You can alleviate some of the risks associated with sitting by taking frequent breaks while working and getting up from the desk, but those who spend hours upon hours in the car may not have such a luxury.

Lengthy drives can be dangerous for more reasons than one. To begin with, driving for an extended period can lead to highway psychosis, a psychological phenomenon where drivers enter into a borderline hypnotic state and space out. According to one study, sitting could also double the risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as increase the risk of other chronic diseases (cardiovascular ailments and cancer) by as much as 20%. To make matters worse, the damage can likely compound over time. For instance, driving for work and spending too much time in the car could weaken leg and glute muscles and lead to obesity.

Unfortunately, car seats aren't the most comfortable of seating accommodations and generally lack lumbar support. Thus, your spine's curve could flatten, straining the surrounding muscles and ligaments. This is made worse when you seldom change positions, as doing so will also reduce circulation, which could make your spine even more painful. Over time, excessive driving may also shorten your hip flexor muscles, contributing to issues with hip joints. The damage doesn't end there; sitting with poor posture could end up compressing your spinal discs, which will ultimately lead to their degeneration.