Spending Hours In The Car? Here's What It Could Mean For Your Health
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The world we live in is sedentary, and there's no denying we spend more of our time on activities we're forced to sit through. Sure, extended sitting may not be all that bad for our cognitive health, but it can wreak havoc on our bodies. You can alleviate some of the risks associated with sitting by taking frequent breaks while working and getting up from the desk, but those who spend hours upon hours in the car may not have such a luxury.
Lengthy drives can be dangerous for more reasons than one. To begin with, driving for an extended period can lead to highway psychosis, a psychological phenomenon where drivers enter into a borderline hypnotic state and space out. According to one study, sitting could also double the risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as increase the risk of other chronic diseases (cardiovascular ailments and cancer) by as much as 20%. To make matters worse, the damage can likely compound over time. For instance, driving for work and spending too much time in the car could weaken leg and glute muscles and lead to obesity.
Unfortunately, car seats aren't the most comfortable of seating accommodations and generally lack lumbar support. Thus, your spine's curve could flatten, straining the surrounding muscles and ligaments. This is made worse when you seldom change positions, as doing so will also reduce circulation, which could make your spine even more painful. Over time, excessive driving may also shorten your hip flexor muscles, contributing to issues with hip joints. The damage doesn't end there; sitting with poor posture could end up compressing your spinal discs, which will ultimately lead to their degeneration.
How to minimize the impacts of long drives on your body?
Say you drive for work and are forced to be on the road for the better part of your waking hours. In that case, proactivity will go a long way in at least minimizing the health hazards associated with sitting. Being physically active on your days off is essential, but you can also make the effort to bump up the activity during the drive itself. On your break, make it a rule to move your body for at least five minutes. Get up, stretch stiff body parts like your neck and shoulders, and make a few laps. Truck drivers who look after themselves sometimes keep resistance bands in their truck so they can squeeze in a quick workout.
Then, think about the seat in your vehicle. The driver's seat is one of the things many are using wrong in a car. Yet, it's not just about ensuring the best visibility and distance from the dashboard in case of an emergency, but also about your posture. Raising the seat will raise your pelvis above your knees, which may prevent back pain. Making sure your arms are bent at a 90-degree angle may also help reduce tension in your neck and shoulders, while tilting the seat backwards just a tad will alleviate extra pressure from your intervertebral disks. If you're already behind the wheel for hours, invest in a lumbar support pillow for the car seat, which you can get for around $20 on sites like Amazon.
Last, but not least: Think about your diet. Sitting on its own puts you at risk for type 2 diabetes, with poor diet being another contributor. While it's easiest to grab snacks from a gas station, if you're serious about getting your health in order, prioritize real food. If you're at a loss for options, pack healthy foods and snacks before you begin your drive — your body will thank you, and you'll likely stay more alert on the road as a bonus.