Honda Vs. Mazda Deprecation: Which Car Brand Offers Better 5-Year Resale Value On Average?

Honda and Mazda are among the most reliable car brands on the market today. They, along with the likes of Toyota and Subaru, have routinely ranked highly in reliability studies. Because of this, Honda and Mazda models are able to hold on to more of their initial value as the years pass on. Toyota vehicles are the gold standard, but when it comes to Honda and Mazda, it's quite a competition to see which brand is able to hold their value better after five years.

By the slightest of margins, that honor goes to Honda. CarEdge estimates that a Honda will retain 60.5% of its original value after five years on average. Meanwhile, a Mazda is narrowly behind it with a retention percentage of 59.7%. The good news is that both of these brands outperform the 54.6% retention of the average popular brand and the 52.4% retention of the industry as a whole after five years.

Between the two brands, the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are the two models that hold their value the best after five years, still keeping 71%. Those rates earn them 13th and 14th place, respectively, among all popular-brand cars. The Mazda CX-30 earns the top spot for its brand with a five-year value retention of 64.2%. That is a much starker difference than the brand overall, but the five-year retention floor for a Mazda is the 46.8% for a CX-90, while the Honda Prologue goes all the way down to 36.3%.