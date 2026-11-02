Risks To Know Before Storing Nitrogen In Your Workshop Or Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nitrogen-filled tires have a small but loyal following. Costco or any well-stocked tire shop is a prime spot for getting nitrogen for your tires. Of course, there are a few drawbacks to switching exclusively to nitrogen, but for some, tires that hold their pressure a little longer are genuinely worth it. However, if you feel compelled to store a nitrogen cylinder (along with a tire inflation kit) in your garage or your workshop, you may want to brush up on the safety hazards associated with it.

Your primary concern with nitrogen is the asphyxiation risk, especially when storing it in a confined space. According to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, nitrogen can displace oxygen, which could potentially lead to death once oxygen levels get critically low. Unfortunately, while other gases like toxic diesel fumes have a notoriously pungent smell (it's easy to detect), nitrogen is an inert gas that's both colorless and odorless.

In addition to oxygen displacement, there's a small explosion risk associated with nitrogen. Though it's not flammable, nitrogen is kept in cylinders at very high pressure, and a damaged tank could let all that pressure out in a split second, resulting in a mechanical explosion.