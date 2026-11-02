Who Makes Holzfforma Chainsaws And Where Are They Manufactured?

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The Holzfforma brand of chainsaws, despite sounding like it's a European brand like Stihl or Husqvarna, is actually a Chinese brand. Holzfforma and its Farmertec parent company are Chinese entities based in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

Farmertec — or Zhejiang Farmertec Power Technology Co. Ltd. to give it its full title — has been operating for over 15 years and manufactures its products in its Quzhou City factory in Zhejiang Province. As well as chainsaws, Farmertec also manufactures cultivators, generators, earth augers, and lawn mowers, to name a few. And although it manufactures its own brand of chainsaws, the company also manufactures a range of aftermarket chainsaw parts for many of the major brands, including Stihl, Honda, Husqvarna, Homelite, Kawasaki, Echo, and others.

It's worth noting that Farmertec chainsaws are a value tool rather than a premium pro-grade tool like Stihl or Husqvarna. And although Stihl chainsaws are great, the smart money buys a budget brand – spoiler: it isn't Holzfforma, it's Echo. However, Holzfforma does operate at the budget end of the market, and many of their saws are pretty much clones of existing models. Let's have a closer look at Farmertec, its Holzfforma chainsaw brand, where the saws are manufactured, and the saws it produces.