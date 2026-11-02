Who Makes Holzfforma Chainsaws And Where Are They Manufactured?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Holzfforma brand of chainsaws, despite sounding like it's a European brand like Stihl or Husqvarna, is actually a Chinese brand. Holzfforma and its Farmertec parent company are Chinese entities based in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.
Farmertec — or Zhejiang Farmertec Power Technology Co. Ltd. to give it its full title — has been operating for over 15 years and manufactures its products in its Quzhou City factory in Zhejiang Province. As well as chainsaws, Farmertec also manufactures cultivators, generators, earth augers, and lawn mowers, to name a few. And although it manufactures its own brand of chainsaws, the company also manufactures a range of aftermarket chainsaw parts for many of the major brands, including Stihl, Honda, Husqvarna, Homelite, Kawasaki, Echo, and others.
It's worth noting that Farmertec chainsaws are a value tool rather than a premium pro-grade tool like Stihl or Husqvarna. And although Stihl chainsaws are great, the smart money buys a budget brand – spoiler: it isn't Holzfforma, it's Echo. However, Holzfforma does operate at the budget end of the market, and many of their saws are pretty much clones of existing models. Let's have a closer look at Farmertec, its Holzfforma chainsaw brand, where the saws are manufactured, and the saws it produces.
Where Holzfforma saws are manufactured
As noted, Holzfforma saws are manufactured in Quzhou City in Zhejiang Province. The facility is located near the Lishui-Wenzhou Expressway, giving the company easy transport access to major hubs like Ningbo, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. The factory covers around 50,000 square meters — or about 538,000 square feet, if you'd prefer. Farmertec employs over 200 staff at the site, and lists an annual production capacity of 1.5 million units, though this figure represents all products it manufactures, not chainsaws specifically.
As for the saws themselves, the company generally resorts to manufacturing clones of existing models. For instance, the Holzfforma G372 chainsaw, which sells on Amazon for $294.14, is more or less the same design as the discontinued Husky 372XP, with most of the parts interchangeable across the models. Similarly, the company's G660 model is a copy of the Stihl MS 660 chainsaw, and again, the parts are interchangeable across the models. The Holzfforma G660 sells on Amazon for $309 without the guide bar or chain. For comparison, although production of the Stihl MS 660 stopped in 2013, the current Stihl model in that lineage — the MS 661 C-M — lists at $1,899.99.
Just to be clear, Holzfforma's approach is not to directly copy current models and therefore be subjected to any patent claims, nor do they claim to be anything other than Holzfforma saws, but there's no doubting the design heritage of these saws. What they offer is a budget-friendly tool that might not feature on a ranked listing of the major chainsaw brands, but for users who don't need that quality of tool, these could represent an affordable entry point.