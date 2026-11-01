Your PlayStation 5 Can Play PS2 Discs, But You'll Have To Do Some Extra Legwork

While the PlayStation 5 is an amazing console with tons of great games, it's almost incomparable to the PlayStation 2. The PS2 is actually the best-selling game console of all time, having sold over 160 million units after it was introduced in 2000. Not only was the system fantastic, but it sported an amazing library of games, including "Grand Theft Auto III," "Resident Evil 4," and "Devil May Cry," to name a few. In total, the system featured more than 4,000 games, and many players still have them.

Unfortunately, the PS5 doesn't support backward compatibility with PS2 games, so if you've got a great library, you either have to rely on decades-old hardware or look for another solution. Fortunately, there's a way to play PS2 games on the PS5 via the PS5SX2 emulator, but it's limited to jailbroken systems with firmware that's not updated past version 13.60, and it cannot play games on CD-ROMs. Of course, playing PS2 games on a PS5 isn't supported by Sony, which has long maintained that the system doesn't feature that level of backward compatibility.

For most players, PS2 games must be repurchased digitally, which is frustrating if you physically have a game in your hands. The new emulator only works under the aforementioned restrictions, which already eliminates many players from being able to play PS2 games on their PS5. Still, given the fact that some have proven that it's entirely possible, it doesn't cast Sony in the best light when it comes to physical game ownership and backward compatibility of its latest console.