5 Ways WD-40 Can Help Maintain Your Chainsaw

Chainsaws can last a long time with proper maintenance, so you should make sure you're doing the work to keep yours in good shape. This includes things like keeping it clean, replacing parts as they wear out and make it harder for the tool to function, and not pushing the chainsaw beyond its physical limits. Throughout your chainsaw care journey, you should also be aware of which products can help you out at certain stages. For example, WD-40 can come in handy in multiple ways, so long as you use the right product from the brand on the right parts of the chainsaw.

While WD-40 is known as a single product, in reality, it's an entire diverse product line. The reason is that the regular WD-40 multi-use product isn't intended for use on everything. It's not recommended for application on certain plastics, and its flammable nature makes it risky to use on electrical components, and overuse can cause rubber to swell. Thus, if you want to use a WD-40 product on a chainsaw, you should pay close attention to which kind of WD-40 you're using and where you plan to apply it. Otherwise, you run the risk of doing significantly more harm than good.

On the whole, though, the WD-40 product line can do a lot to help out a chainsaw. These are some instances where it can serve as a maintenance aid.