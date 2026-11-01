What Happens If Your Trailer Isn't Level When Towing?
A trailer that isn't sitting level behind the tow vehicle might not seem like a big deal, but that angle can affect how the load is carried and how the entire setup handles on the road. There are numerous tips to safely tow a trailer or camper, but regardless of what's being towed, setting up the vehicle and hitch correctly is one of the most important steps for driving safely. As such, making sure the trailer is level when towing is a priority. If it isn't, many dangerous problems may arise.
If the trailer tilts forward or backward, it pushes too much weight onto either the front or rear wheels of the vehicle and trailer, making driving much more difficult and unsafe. With the load out of balance, the trailer gets harder to keep in line, the tires lose some of their grip, and the tow vehicle won't turn or stop as well as it should. So, a hitch set at the wrong height makes the trailer more likely to fishtail and can leave the driver fighting to stay in control. Tow ball height plays a role too, since a ball that sits too high or too low shifts the weight unevenly. Basically, when the trailer is level, the vehicle will steer better and brake more efficiently, while the trailer sways less and the tires wear more evenly.
What happens if my trailer hitch is too high or too low?
A trailer that's just a little off-level isn't an instant emergency, but you definitely shouldn't ignore a setup that visibly leans too high or too low. Setting the hitch too high will cause the front end of the trailer to tilt upward, adding excessive load back onto the rear axle of the trailer. This will result in the trailer's rear tires running hotter than normal, risking a blown tire. Also, the too-high setup can pull weight off the back tires of the tow vehicle, leading to less tire grip. It goes without saying that this can easily result in a car accident, especially since the uneven weight distribution makes the trailer more likely to wobble back and forth.
On the other hand, when the hitch is set too low, the trailer places a lot of weight directly on it. In turn, this lifts the front end of the towing vehicle slightly, leaving its front wheels lighter. As any driver knows, losing grip up front can have catastrophic consequences, and both steering and stopping become considerably more difficult. To avoid all of these issues, always make sure that the trailer is level, and don't tow over capacity, as that brings a whole set of other problems.