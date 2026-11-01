What Happens If Your Trailer Isn't Level When Towing?

A trailer that isn't sitting level behind the tow vehicle might not seem like a big deal, but that angle can affect how the load is carried and how the entire setup handles on the road. There are numerous tips to safely tow a trailer or camper, but regardless of what's being towed, setting up the vehicle and hitch correctly is one of the most important steps for driving safely. As such, making sure the trailer is level when towing is a priority. If it isn't, many dangerous problems may arise.

If the trailer tilts forward or backward, it pushes too much weight onto either the front or rear wheels of the vehicle and trailer, making driving much more difficult and unsafe. With the load out of balance, the trailer gets harder to keep in line, the tires lose some of their grip, and the tow vehicle won't turn or stop as well as it should. So, a hitch set at the wrong height makes the trailer more likely to fishtail and can leave the driver fighting to stay in control. Tow ball height plays a role too, since a ball that sits too high or too low shifts the weight unevenly. Basically, when the trailer is level, the vehicle will steer better and brake more efficiently, while the trailer sways less and the tires wear more evenly.