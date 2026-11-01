Anker MagGo Vs Apple MagSafe: What's The Difference?
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Whether you're a frequent traveller or have a messy collection of cables at home, wireless charging has become a popular alternative for smartphone users over the last decade. Despite the first mainstream wireless charging standard, Qi 1.0, dating back to 2010, the technology has foreseen many developments, including magnetic alignment technology.
MagSafe and MagGo are two technologies sold by Apple and Anker that utilize magnetic alignment technology, offering a method to securely attach devices like smartphones and smart watches to a range of products. Wireless chargers are one of the most popular products to utilize the magnetic technology, causing a wave of third-party retailers like Belkin to offer similar magnetic products.
With MagSafe belonging to Apple, Anker is a worthy competitor as a well-known company in the charging industry. Not only does it rank top in our best USB-C cable brands, but its MagGo product range offers similar wireless charging functionality. The technology you choose depends on your desired charging speeds and how many devices you wish to charge at once. Let's look at the difference between these two magnetic technologies and which option is best for your needs.
What is Apple MagSafe?
MagSafe is a magnetic technology that allows Apple devices (predominantly iPhones) to attach to a range of accessories, such as wireless chargers, wallets, and car mounts. The technology was first used on MacBooks back in 2006, but it's now most used on compatible iPhones from series 12 and above. As a technology developed by Apple, MagSafe accessories are not intended for Android phones. However, non-Apple users can utilize third-party accessories such as a MagSafe-compatible ring or phone case as a workaround. Android users should be aware that top performance isn't guaranteed, as the technology was built for Apple devices.
Besides reducing cable clutter, the use of magnetic technology helps to fix inconsistencies of wireless chargers, namely if you were to inadvertently nudge your phone out of place. This is especially helpful in environments prone to that, such as when driving a vehicle. As well as being sold on the official Apple store, you can find many MagSafe accessories from third-party sellers on Amazon.
What is Anker MagGo?
Anker's MagGo is a similar ecosystem of magnetic chargers and accessories that offer the same functionalities of MagSafe. Built for Apple devices, MagGo offers a wide range of MagSafe-compatible chargers, utilizing both Qi2 15W and Qi2.2 25W wireless charging. Since Apple discontinued its popular MagSafe Battery Pack in 2023, Anker is one of several third-party companies offering similar products, available both on Apple's website as well as directly through Anker.
One of Anker's premium MagGo chargers is the Anker MagGo 2 Pro, offering a 10,000mAh capacity. The snap-on power bank utilizes the latest Qi 2.2 wireless charging to offer a 25W output, and there's a built-in cooling technology to prevent overheating. The charger features a handy kickstand and display, plus it's USB-C compatible, with 45W input and output speeds.
One area MagGo delivers where Apple fails to is 3-in-1-type chargers. As the name suggests, these MagGo chargers offer simultaneous charging of three Apple products, including Apple Watch and AirPods. Similar to its third-party competitors, MagGo's 3-in-1 chargers offer foldable designs, many of which with a phone stand for comfortable viewing.
MagSafe versus MagGo: Which charging solution is better?
MagSafe and MagGo are fundamentally similar technologies, but which offers the best charging solution for your gadgets? For cable-free options, Apple currently only offers a MagSafe battery pack for the super-slim iPhone Air. For Anker, the product range is far from sparse, with multiple 10,000mAh Snap-on power banks, including one specifically designed for the Apple Watch.
In the wireless charging category, Apple's official MagSafe two-meter charger boasts the latest Qi 2.2 25W charging technology, which Apple states provides a 0−50% battery recharge in approximately 30 minutes. For a charging speed that matches wired alternatives, the MagSafe charger retails at a reasonable $49.00 for the 2-meter version. Conversely, Anker's Qi 25W charging solution, the MagGo 2 Pro, is available with a heftier $109.99 price tag.
Despite offering lower charging speeds, Anker shines in its variety of magnetic charging products. Options like the MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand offer the convenience of charging multiple devices at once at a similar price to Apple's MagSafe Charger, despite maxing out at only 15W. Creatively-designed portable options include the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Pad –- a great option for frequent travellers, retailing at $89.99. Overall, if you own an iPhone 16 or newer model capable of 25W wireless charging, Apple's MagSafe Charger is the best value for faster charging speeds. Alternatively, if you want extra features like multi-device charging and don't mind paying a little extra, Anker MagGo is for you.
Methodology
In our research, we compared MagSafe and MagGo technologies based on the key features of their most recent, popular products. Specifications were derived directly from manufacturers' websites, including blog pages where necessary. To gather real-life usage cases, we also analyzed expert opinion online to determine the functionality of each technology. All mentioned products are listed at non-sale prices, correct at this time of writing.