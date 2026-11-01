Anker MagGo Vs Apple MagSafe: What's The Difference?

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Whether you're a frequent traveller or have a messy collection of cables at home, wireless charging has become a popular alternative for smartphone users over the last decade. Despite the first mainstream wireless charging standard, Qi 1.0, dating back to 2010, the technology has foreseen many developments, including magnetic alignment technology.

MagSafe and MagGo are two technologies sold by Apple and Anker that utilize magnetic alignment technology, offering a method to securely attach devices like smartphones and smart watches to a range of products. Wireless chargers are one of the most popular products to utilize the magnetic technology, causing a wave of third-party retailers like Belkin to offer similar magnetic products.

With MagSafe belonging to Apple, Anker is a worthy competitor as a well-known company in the charging industry. Not only does it rank top in our best USB-C cable brands, but its MagGo product range offers similar wireless charging functionality. The technology you choose depends on your desired charging speeds and how many devices you wish to charge at once. Let's look at the difference between these two magnetic technologies and which option is best for your needs.