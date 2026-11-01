This Former Tech Retail Giant Launched CarMax In '93 As A No-Haggle Dealership

Once upon a time, you had to walk into a car dealership to buy a vehicle. Similarly, before national big-box chains or online retail giants, you had to walk into a Radio Shack or small regional shop to get hold of the latest electronics. Such is the case with Wards. No, not Montgomery Ward, though the confusion is understandable given their nearly identical names.

The Wards in our story opened in 1949 in Richmond, Virginia. Founded by Samuel S. Wurtzel, Wards started out selling televisions from a building that also housed a working tire store in the back. Instead of naming the business after himself, which he thought would be too hard to pronounce, he drew on his family members' names for the business: "W" stood for Wurtzel, "A" for his son Alan, "R" for his wife, Ruth, "D" for his son David, and "S" for Sam. In 1984, that company became Circuit City.

By the early 1990s, Circuit City was an electronics juggernaut, with some 375 stores and $7 billion in sales. Then-CEO Rick Sharp wanted to grow and diversify beyond consumer electronics, so in 1991 he began asking customers about their experiences buying a new or used car. More often than not, that experience was bad. Convinced he could do better by using the Circuit City model (and its money to finance the startup), Sharp and a team that included W. Austin Ligon opened the first CarMax auto superstore in October 1993.