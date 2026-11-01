The Dodge Shelby Dakota Was A V8 Muscle Truck That Was Loaded With '80s Charm

When one thinks of Caroll Shelby and the history of the Shelby American brand in general, his many collaborations with Ford are surely what first comes to mind. It could be the legendary Ford-powered Shelby Cobras of the 1960s, the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40, or perhaps one of the many modern Ford products that have borne the Shelby name. However, between those eras there was a period when the Shelby name wasn't found on Fords, but on Dodge vehicles.

The Shelby-Dodge connection was a big part of the American performance car scene during the 1980s, but at the time, Dodge didn't make a traditional rear-drive, V8-powered performance car to rival the Ford Mustang or the Chevrolet Corvette. Instead, the Shelby touch was applied to Dodge's front-drive, turbocharged compact cars, which resulted in wild creations like the Dodge Omni Shelby GLHS. However, one unique V8-powered Shelby-Dodge vehicle was produced during this time. It just happened to be a pickup truck rather than a sports car.

The truck was known as the Dodge Shelby Dakota, and it was produced in limited numbers for the 1989 model year only. Looking back on it today, the Shelby Dakota certainly isn't the most prestigious Shelby product ever made, and it's definitely not the fastest. It is, however, one of the more unique vehicles ever to wear the Shelby name, and a time warp back to the formative years of the high-performance American sport truck.