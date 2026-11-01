Deer Crossing Signs Are Intentionally Placed (But That Doesn't Mean They Work)

During a (hopefully) prank call to a radio station, a woman named Donna asked for deer crossing signs to be moved to lower-traffic areas. But deer crossing signs are not placed as indicators of safe places for deer to cross the road. They are, however, an indication that the area adjacent to the roadway is good deer habitat and deer have been known to cross the road along that particular stretch.

The design of deer crossing signs in the United States adheres to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, or MUTCD, from the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the US Department of Transportation. The MUTCD states that deer crossing signs "can be installed in an appropriate location, based on engineering judgment."

Unlike some of the most confusing road signs, deer crossing signs are relatively straightforward. The specifications for signs warning of the potential presence of large animals, including deer, on the roadway call for a diamond-shaped road sign (a square with one diagonal vertical). They typically measure 30 inches per side on single-lane roads and 36 inches on multilane roads, although smaller 24-inch signs and oversized signs up to 48 inches per side are permissible in certain circumstances. Deer crossing signs have a yellow background bordered in black with black graphics, typically a stylized antlered deer that sometimes includes some variation of the words "DEER CROSSING."