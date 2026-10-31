Ford Bronco Or Jeep Wrangler: Which Has Sold Better In 2026 So Far?
The sales crown being contested between the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler is resulting in a tight race as the end of the model year approaches. During the third quarter of 2026, the Wrangler took the lead by 6,737 units, with Jeep selling 44,757 examples of the Wrangler, compared to the Ford's 38,020 Broncos. In the second quarter, results saw the Bronco eke out a win with 3,946 more Broncos than Wranglers sold. Going back to the first quarter of 2026, Wrangler outsold Bronco by 13,264 units. For the year to date, this puts the Wrangler tally ahead of the Bronco count by 16,055 units, with 131,011 Wranglers and 114,956 Broncos sold for the year. We have highlighted the Jeep Wrangler as an affordable alternative to the Ford Bronco.
How the sales race between the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler plays out depends on several factors. Ford could add sales or financing incentives to the Bronco to boost sales as the end of the year approaches, but Stellantis could do the same for the Jeep Wrangler. There is one advantage that the Jeep has, and it has to do with the pricing of the entry-level Jeep Wrangler. While the two-door Wrangler starts at $38,030 including destination, the two-door Bronco pricing begins at $43,290 including destination. That's a $5,260 difference, which could make a big difference to entry-level buyers. Plus, Jeep tends to keep these basic Wranglers in stock at dealerships, while Broncos tend to be higher trim, which makes the off-the-lot Jeep slightly more accessible.
What else should you know about the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler?
The Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler have been competing on and off with each other ever since 1966, when the original Ford Bronco was released. It was sized right between its two main competitors of the time, the Jeep CJ and the International Scout. The smaller Bronco was made until 1977, when it grew into a full-size, two-door vehicle based on Ford's F-100 pickup in 1978. It remained in the Ford lineup for several generations, ending its run in 1996 when the four-door Expedition debuted. A new compact-sized Bronco II was released in 1983 and lasted until 1990. Then the Ford Bronco returned to the Ford family in 2021 as a two-door or four-door off-road vehicle that once again became the Jeep Wrangler's natural enemy on America's sales floors. We have taken an in-depth look at how their off-road capabilities compare.
The history of the Jeep begins with its exploits as the go-anywhere Willys MB that helped the Allies win World War II. After the war, a series of civilian Jeeps (called CJs) integrated themselves into civilian life, beginning with the Willys CJ-2A, the first Jeep designed for civilian use, which the new 2027 Jeep Wrangler JL-2A is intended to celebrate. The CJs evolved over time until 1986, when the Wrangler took its place in the Jeep firmament, with a four-door Unlimited version added to the lineup in 2007. The current JL Wrangler, released in 2018, continues that tradition today.