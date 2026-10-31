These Tech Brands Are Owned By Staples
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You may not realize it if you think of Staples as purely an office supply store, but the brick-and-mortar giant has a pretty deep investment in tech. It launched a (now defunct) smart home platform, Staples Connect, in 2013 and now owns two tech manufacturing brands: NXT and Staples Tech.
NXT Technologies arrived as part of a broader Staples makeover announced in April of 2019. The initiative included several brand improvements and transitions, such as separate labels for different categories (furniture, office essentials, facility supplies). NXT was a brand launched to cover a variety of tech accessories and other products, and it has grown significantly since launch.
Staples Tech was created to put the Staples name directly on a wide assortment of everyday tech. The label focuses on connecting devices, providing power, and meeting other common, basic tech needs, reflecting the office-supply dimension of the Staples brand identity.
NXT Technologies
You may not think of Staples as a tech thought leader, but it has long experimented with broadening its tech portfolio, including being the first U.S. retailer to sell 3D printers in 2013. NXT was its play to get more directly involved in tech manufacturing and supply.
Staples unveiled NXT Technologies as a private label during its 2019 rebrand. It initially covered devices like surge protectors, speakers, and chargers, but quickly expanded to include laptops, wireless chargers, headphones, and mobile accessory cases. It also expanded into more niche devices, like Qi charging pads.
The brand's remit has changed and grown over the years. Alongside many devices carried over from the launch, Staples now sells a range of other devices under the NXT label. The lineup includes GaN wall chargers, surge protectors, and screen-cleaning kits, as well as portable storage like USB flash drives.
The brand has also expanded to include PC peripherals, including mice and keyboards. However, some products previously associated with the NXT brand have been relabeled and are now sold under the Staples Tech banner; in fact, searching NXT on the Staples website now redirects to the Staples Tech page.
Staples Tech
Since it began creating and selling tech, Staples has focused on products that solve everyday problems. Staples Tech directly extends that philosophy and explicitly ties the parent brand to devices that make workstations more convenient and comfortable while keeping your tech ecosystem connected and charged.
Staples Tech devices include wired and wireless mice, keyboards, HDMI and Ethernet cables, adapters, charging accessories, surge protectors, and monitor stands. Staples also lists desk pads, wrist rests, privacy screens, and cleaning products under its proprietary Tech brand.
Because it's so closely tied to the core brand, Staples promotes its "satisfaction guarantee" for Tech products and promises that experts test each device before approving it for sale. It also focuses on affordability; you won't find $300 mechanical keyboards in the Staples Tech lineup, but rather a broad selection of peripherals and accessories around or below $30.