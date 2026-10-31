These Tech Brands Are Owned By Staples

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You may not realize it if you think of Staples as purely an office supply store, but the brick-and-mortar giant has a pretty deep investment in tech. It launched a (now defunct) smart home platform, Staples Connect, in 2013 and now owns two tech manufacturing brands: NXT and Staples Tech.

NXT Technologies arrived as part of a broader Staples makeover announced in April of 2019. The initiative included several brand improvements and transitions, such as separate labels for different categories (furniture, office essentials, facility supplies). NXT was a brand launched to cover a variety of tech accessories and other products, and it has grown significantly since launch.

Staples Tech was created to put the Staples name directly on a wide assortment of everyday tech. The label focuses on connecting devices, providing power, and meeting other common, basic tech needs, reflecting the office-supply dimension of the Staples brand identity.