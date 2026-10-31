Faulty Tire Sealant Bottles Cause Honda To Recall Thousands Of Cars For A Second Time

Honda is recalling thousands of Accord and CR-V models for a tire repair kit problem that was supposed to have been addressed. The issue first led to a June 2026 recall (26V366) covering 1,049,883 vehicles — one of many Honda recalls that have impacted millions of cars — with dealers instructed to replace the affected components. However, some vehicles may have received defective replacement parts during those repairs, leaving them with the same problem they had gone in to fix. Honda is now recalling 4,804 of those potentially affected vehicles for a second time.

The problem is with the sealant bottle inside the temporary tire repair kit, which uses a compressor to send air and sealant into a punctured tire. If its nozzle isn't properly connected to the tire valve, pressure can build inside the bottle. Should the pressure-relief valve also fail to work as intended, the bottle cap can detach forcefully, potentially injuring the person using the kit.

The original NHTSA investigation traced the issue to a design that didn't adequately account for this pressure buildup, along with improperly adjusted relief valves. By May 28, 2026, Honda recorded 53 warranty claims and eight injury reports, with no reported deaths. According to Honda's October 14 statement, this second recall includes 2,745 CR-V Hybrids and 2,058 Accord Hybrids from the 2023 through 2026 model years, plus one 2025 CR-V fuel-cell vehicle.