What Does The 'IQ' On Some Anker Accessories Mean?

Anker makes all kinds of power banks, portable chargers, and accessories to help keep your devices powered up while you're on the move. Some of those gadgets and gizmos come with their own specific features that you won't find on other devices or from other brands. That includes PowerIQ,a fast-charging feature that automatically detects the power your device needs to charge it as quickly as possible. It's proprietary technology, which means it's specific to and owned by Anker, but it operates on a similar concept to other fast-charging features you might already know about, like USB Power Delivery (PD).

PowerIQ — which is abbreviated to PIQ and marked on your charging device as IQ — has been around since 2014, when PowerIQ 1.0 launched. Since then, Anker has launched several iterations with wider compatibility and higher wattages. Now, we're up to PIQ 5.0. You can find PIQ 5.0 in the company's GaN Chargers, which work using gallium nitride components to charge your devices more efficiently. PowerIQ works with dynamic power-enabled devices via features like Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and later, Power Delivery 3.0, and earlier versions of PIQ. Older versions have different compatibility and cap out at much lower wattages.

The "I" in PowerIQ stands for intelligence. According to Anker, that's because the charger "intelligently" recognizes your device. When it does this, it decides the exact voltage your device needs to charge as quickly as possible. However, Anker hasn't defined exactly what the "Q" in "IQ" means — although you could speculate that it comes from "IQ," as in intelligence quotient.