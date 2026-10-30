Should Your Upstairs Thermostat Be Lower Or Higher Than Downstairs In Winter?

Whenever winter is around the corner, the thought of increased power bills crosses our minds. You might already know that heaters are one of the most energy-consuming appliances around the house. But they don't have to consume as much power if you are smart about the temperature control, especially in multi-story homes. Simply readjusting the thermostats upstairs and downstairs and optimizing them for efficient heating can save you a decent sum of money during the winter season.

When deciding what the upstairs and downstairs thermostat settings should be, some basic science comes to your aid. Hot air is lighter than cold air and therefore, it rises. This means the upstairs will typically be warmer compared to downstairs and may not need as much heating. So, generally speaking, the upstairs thermostat temperature should be lower than downstairs in winter. The difference between the upstairs and downstairs temperature could vary depending on a lot of factors, including your comfort level, but a difference of two degrees Fahrenheit is usually a reasonable starting point.

When you adjust the temperatures, the heat generated downstairs will gradually rise upstairs, warming the space. And the cooler air from upstairs will settle on lower levels, only to be reheated and moved back up. This way, your home remains warm in winter but the heating system doesn't use as much energy, thus saving you on power bills.