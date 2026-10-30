This Is What A VCR Cost In The '70s Vs What You Can Get One For In 2026

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In 1956, Charles Ginsburg invented the first videotape recorder, later known as a VCR, and changed how people consumed media. VCRs made it possible to record whatever was on, and whenever someone wanted to watch it, they just had to pop in the tape. Eventually, companies like Blockbuster Video arose, making it easy to watch just about any television series or film at home, and video streaming is an evolution of that.

It's fair to say that VCRs are among the most important inventions in television history. When they first arrived as consumer products, VCRs weren't cheap. That's true of any nascent technology, and in the '70s, buying a VCR was a pretty big financial commitment. The first commercial VCR that was somewhat affordable was the JVC HR-3300 Vidstar (pictured above), introduced in 1976. It used VHS tapes, which stand for Video Home System, weighed 30 pounds, and cost $1,200 ($7,105 in 2026). Prior to that, the first commercial Betamax VCR, the Sony LV-1901 (pictured below), launched in 1975 at a cost of $2,495 ($15,625 in 2026).

The Betamax VCR was particularly expensive, thanks to the inclusion of a 19-inch Sony television contained in a single wooden unit. The systems were expensive, partly because they featured new tech, but also because they had a lot of moving parts and were complex. The tapes from both systems also contained moving parts and weren't the cheapest things to manufacture. These days, if you want to buy a VCR, the cost is far more manageable, as they tend to run around $50 to $75 on average on sites like eBay.