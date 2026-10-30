This Is What A VCR Cost In The '70s Vs What You Can Get One For In 2026
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In 1956, Charles Ginsburg invented the first videotape recorder, later known as a VCR, and changed how people consumed media. VCRs made it possible to record whatever was on, and whenever someone wanted to watch it, they just had to pop in the tape. Eventually, companies like Blockbuster Video arose, making it easy to watch just about any television series or film at home, and video streaming is an evolution of that.
It's fair to say that VCRs are among the most important inventions in television history. When they first arrived as consumer products, VCRs weren't cheap. That's true of any nascent technology, and in the '70s, buying a VCR was a pretty big financial commitment. The first commercial VCR that was somewhat affordable was the JVC HR-3300 Vidstar (pictured above), introduced in 1976. It used VHS tapes, which stand for Video Home System, weighed 30 pounds, and cost $1,200 ($7,105 in 2026). Prior to that, the first commercial Betamax VCR, the Sony LV-1901 (pictured below), launched in 1975 at a cost of $2,495 ($15,625 in 2026).
The Betamax VCR was particularly expensive, thanks to the inclusion of a 19-inch Sony television contained in a single wooden unit. The systems were expensive, partly because they featured new tech, but also because they had a lot of moving parts and were complex. The tapes from both systems also contained moving parts and weren't the cheapest things to manufacture. These days, if you want to buy a VCR, the cost is far more manageable, as they tend to run around $50 to $75 on average on sites like eBay.
VCRs went out of style, but you can still buy them
While VCRs took up a lot of shelf space in stores (as did their associated media) the format ultimately disappeared. They were common into the era of DVD players but slowly waned as the newer technology was superior in picture and audio quality, while also being cheaper to produce. The last VCR ever manufactured was produced in 2016 by Funai Electric Co., and since that time, the only way to purchase a VCR is to find one at a pawn shop, antique stores, garage sale, or online. The closest you'll get to buying one new is to find a "new old stock" listing which usually means it's unopened from a time when they were still being made.
One thing that VCRs still have going for them is the large collection of tapes people still possess. While you can find VCRs relatively easily for under $100, there are costlier options. If you want a piece of history to go along with your epic tape collection, you could spring for your very own JVC HR-3300 Vidstar. One sold on eBay in September 2026 for $450, which is a massive discount given its price at launch.
If you're sitting on an impressive collection of Betamax tapes and want to feel nostalgic for the old days, Sony LV-1901s occasionally pop up for sale online. As of this writing, one is up for sale on eBay for $2,974.99, which is discounted from $3,499.99. Unlike JVC's first VCR, Sony's now costs more than it did when it came out, but at the end of the day, you're purchasing a piece of history, harkening back to Generation-X's parents' favorite electronics more than something you'll use on a daily basis.