4 Major Boat Brands Owned By MasterCraft

To really drive home that Crest is the more bare-bones approach to pontoon boating, MCBH also has Balise: the more technology-driven approach to the flat-bottomed boat. Balise pontoons bring more upscale accommodations and more refined engineering to the table, which the brand says gives you blend of performance, precision, and distinctive styling.

And while Crest falls a little short in the area of entertainment, Balise more than makes up for it. Its featured equipment includes immersive 4D audio, intelligent lighting, and an In-Water Power Cooler, which the brand calls a category-first. Balise pontoons also have more twin-engine capabilities, which is not nearly as common with Crest. Combine that with its more premium-looking interiors, and it's clear MCBH views Balise as Crest's fancier sibling.

Balise also uses what it calls "Geometric Reinforced Integrated Design," or GRID, to give you a stronger and smoother ride out on the water at high speeds. However, if you want some truly high speeds, you should probably look to one of MasterCraft's other two boat brands.