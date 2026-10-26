4 Major Boat Brands Owned By MasterCraft
Given their shared name, it's no surprise that MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCBH) owns the MasterCraft boat brand. But here's what you might not know: MCBH also owns several other boat brands under its corporate umbrella. Together, MasterCraft stands alongside four other notable names in boating: Crest, Balise, Chaparral, and Robalo.
Beyond MasterCraft, each of these four has its own distinct identity, construction, features, engine options, and target buyer. Together, MCBH covers everything from luxury pontoon cruising to high-performance sport boating to dedicated fishing. Whether you're looking for comfort, entertainment, adventure, or relaxation out on the water, one of MasterCraft's other four brands almost certainly has something for you. Let's take a closer look at each below.
Crest
Of all the boat brands under MCBH control, Crest is perhaps most known for its pontoons. It has produced these flat-bottomed boats since 1957, and the company still does today. Uniquely, its manufacturing hub in Owosso, Michigan, produces all its boats by hand. The company says this gives it notably high construction quality and more consistent workmanship. To back that workmanship up, Crest even offers a 10-year warranty on all their pontoon boats.
As we touch on the other three brands owned by MCBH, you might notice that Crest is especially light on the special entertainment or performance features. That's by design. Rather than loading the pontoons with bells and whistles, Crest prides itself on sticking to the basics. (Of course, that doesn't mean they're completely devoid of technology. Its 2027 models come with touchscreen infotainment systems, for example.) Still, the point remains: If you're in the market for a boat, Crest is definitely MasterCraft's best option for traditional pontoon boating enthusiasts.
Balise
To really drive home that Crest is the more bare-bones approach to pontoon boating, MCBH also has Balise: the more technology-driven approach to the flat-bottomed boat. Balise pontoons bring more upscale accommodations and more refined engineering to the table, which the brand says gives you blend of performance, precision, and distinctive styling.
And while Crest falls a little short in the area of entertainment, Balise more than makes up for it. Its featured equipment includes immersive 4D audio, intelligent lighting, and an In-Water Power Cooler, which the brand calls a category-first. Balise pontoons also have more twin-engine capabilities, which is not nearly as common with Crest. Combine that with its more premium-looking interiors, and it's clear MCBH views Balise as Crest's fancier sibling.
Balise also uses what it calls "Geometric Reinforced Integrated Design," or GRID, to give you a stronger and smoother ride out on the water at high speeds. However, if you want some truly high speeds, you should probably look to one of MasterCraft's other two boat brands.
Chaparral
While Crest and Balise have the pontoon market held down on MasterCraft's behalf, Chaparral exists for a very different kind of boater: the sporty ones. This segment of the MCBH portfolio belongs to a brand with a history spanning more than six decades in the sport-boat biz.
Sure, the boats go fast, but Chaparral also adds other on-board features to make the riding experience even more enjoyable. Ergonomic seating and controls, smart technology, premium materials... it's all quite nice. Beyond entertainment, Chaparral boats also include Infinity Step systems to make getting in and out of the water easier.
Chaparral also puts particular focus on the helm. As the brand puts it, this space should be designed around the captain. That ties back to the nice upholstery and user-friendly controls. Still not fancy enough for your liking? Robalo might be more your speed.
Robalo
Robalo is perhaps the most utilitarian offering in the entire MasterCraft portfolio. It focuses solely on fishing boats. The brand has been active in the space since 1968, and its decades-long reputation still earns people's trust for their fishing trips. Its identity as a fishing boat brand also sets it apart from other, more comfort-focused pontoons and premium sport-boat offerings from other MCBH brands.
Within the Robalo fold, the brand has three subcategories: center consoles, Cayman Bay boats, and dual consoles. Which category you choose will ultimately depend on how far out you plan to go fishing (not to mention how many people will be coming along). Don't let this focus on fishing fool you, though: Their pricing is anything but lax. Robalo boats are some of the most expensive under the MasterCraft umbrella... which is already one of the least affordable to begin with.