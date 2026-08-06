How Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Can Be A Major Upgrade For Some Boaters

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have thus far been for road-going vehicles, but both navigation apps are expanding to new territories courtesy of MasterCraft Boat Holdings and marine navigation app Savvy Navvy. The companies have announced a partnership that brings the app to MasterCraft's new Crest Marine and Balise Pontoons boats via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. According to a press release, this feature will come standard on 2027 Balise and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models, which are set for release in September 2026.

Speaking at Crest Marine's annual dealer meeting, Savvy Navvy founder and CEO Jelte Liebrand explained that this step comes as a response to demand for a streamlined, efficient infotainment system. "Plan your trip on the couch, step aboard, and it is already at the helm. No complicated ways to synchronize things; it just works," Liebrand said of the navigational innovation. Rob Nye, Director of Portfolio and Product Lifecycle of Crest and Balise, added that this is a major step forward in providing boaters with simplified, seamless navigational technology that makes for a more comfortable travel experience.

Regardless of whether you think Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is the better navigation app, this industry-first collaboration seems like a major upgrade for boaters all the same. After all, this will allow navigators to use a host of features directly on their boat's helm display, from Savvy Navvy's charts to its route planning and management functions.