How Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Can Be A Major Upgrade For Some Boaters
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have thus far been for road-going vehicles, but both navigation apps are expanding to new territories courtesy of MasterCraft Boat Holdings and marine navigation app Savvy Navvy. The companies have announced a partnership that brings the app to MasterCraft's new Crest Marine and Balise Pontoons boats via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. According to a press release, this feature will come standard on 2027 Balise and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models, which are set for release in September 2026.
Speaking at Crest Marine's annual dealer meeting, Savvy Navvy founder and CEO Jelte Liebrand explained that this step comes as a response to demand for a streamlined, efficient infotainment system. "Plan your trip on the couch, step aboard, and it is already at the helm. No complicated ways to synchronize things; it just works," Liebrand said of the navigational innovation. Rob Nye, Director of Portfolio and Product Lifecycle of Crest and Balise, added that this is a major step forward in providing boaters with simplified, seamless navigational technology that makes for a more comfortable travel experience.
Regardless of whether you think Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is the better navigation app, this industry-first collaboration seems like a major upgrade for boaters all the same. After all, this will allow navigators to use a host of features directly on their boat's helm display, from Savvy Navvy's charts to its route planning and management functions.
What Savvy Navvy brings to the table
Savvy Navvy's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration will bring numerous benefits to those purchasing new Balise or Crest boats. The app has Savvy Charts, which are viewable in day, night, and satellite form, as well as in 2D and 3D. You can plan your route from home or at the helm, thanks to Savvy Navvy's smart routing capabilities. No matter when and how you set up your route, it will appear on the display with no added steps.
Once on your chosen route, Savvy Navvy provides you with all kinds of real-time updates on the surrounding conditions. You'll be able to get a live ETA, speed readouts, estimates of remaining travel time and distance from your destination, and more. You can also toggle nearby boat traffic on and off, search for destinations like marinas and harbors, view nearby depth measurements, and share your location with friends and family. Additionally, you can place and save destination markers for future voyages. This is all done from the same screen where you'd receive calls and select your music, making your helm display your one-stop shop for all things infotainment.
Evidently, there's a lot that boaters stand to gain from Savvy Navvy's integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So, the question to ask is: what do you need to take advantage of this partnership?
How to get Savvy Navvy on your boat's display
While connecting Savvy Navvy to your boat's display via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto isn't difficult, it does have a few requirements. First and foremost, you need the Savvy Navvy app on a mobile device and an active Premium or Premium+ subscription. You'll also need one of the new MasterCraft boats or a compatible aftermarket marine head unit; if you do, you should have no trouble reaping the benefits of this partnership.
As far as setup goes, it only takes a few quick steps to get navigating. With your mobile device connected, open the CarPlay or Auto app, select Savvy Navvy, and you're ready to go. If you expect to lose your internet connection during your voyage, you can download charts for offline use using CarPlay or Auto. Routes planned on your mobile device are accessible through your boat's display, just as those made on the display are available through your device.
Whether you're an experienced boater or are launching a boat for the first time, Savvy Navvy's new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support is a boon for navigation and safety. With this technological enhancement, and perhaps a few sea-worthy gadgets to improve your boating experience, you'll be ready to take on the open seas in no time.