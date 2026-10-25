5 Power Tools That Are Worth Buying Corded

Cordless power tools have come a long way in the last couple of decades. Many craftspeople once considered corded tools superior because of the inherent power and long-term reliability of AC compared to old NiCad batteries, but the advent of lithium-ion batteries and brushless motors has given cordless tools more power and longer runtimes than ever, making them a much more practical solution.

Untethering your tools offers many obvious benefits. You aren't dependent on being near an outlet, and they can be less hazardous because you don't have to worry about tripping over long cords strewn across the worksite. I've been collecting and using power tools for decades, and I tend to prefer the cordless options 90% of the time. That said, battery-powered tools have drawbacks, and I've found a handful of situations where you're better off buying the corded version.

Beyond the cost of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, cordless tools have a few practical disadvantages. As powerful as battery-powered tools have become, corded models still typically have the edge in raw performance. What's more, certain power-hungry tools tend to drain even the highest-capacity batteries quickly. Batteries can also add a fair amount of weight, and on some tools, a dip in performance can cause serious damage to the piece you're working on. For these reasons, I believe most people would be much better off buying corded versions of a few tools.