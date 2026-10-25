These 750-HP Modded Chargers Push Dodge's Turbocharged Sixpack Engine To The Limit

A collaboration between Dodge, Suppy's Garage, and Hemmings has produced a pair of Dodge Chargers built for professional drifting. This specially prepared pair of Chargers, the two-door BOOST Coupe and the four-door RPM (Rapid People Mover) drift taxi, incorporate some major changes that make them very different from the Charger Sixpacks you can purchase in a Dodge showroom.

Built by Suppy's Garage in just 60 days, the Charger drift cars swapped the all-wheel-drive configuration for rear-wheel-drive and upgraded the front and rear suspension designed for drifting. These two Chargers are also the first Sixpack-powered Dodge Chargers that offer a manual transmission, in place of the standard automatic.

The Charger Scat Pack has plenty of power from the factory, despite lacking a Hemi V8, but it still seemingly wasn't enough. The Sixpack twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine now offers a healthy power boost — to a conservatively estimated 750 horsepower, 200 more than the production Scat Pack the cars they are based on, but achieved in two different ways. The BOOST Coupe, designed for maximum drifting performance, switches out the factory twin-turbo for a single high-output turbocharger. The RPM Sedan, made for ride-along demos, uses a highly modified Turbosmart twin-turbo setup to generate its 750 horses. The team modified or custom-built nearly every part of these Chargers except the body panels, windshield, and the "Sickpack's" engine internals.

These drivetrain changes matter because rear-wheel drive lets the driver break traction and steer the slide with the throttle. A manual transmission adds even more control, since the driver can use the clutch to kick the rear end loose and initiate a drift. It's the same combination that shows up in many of the best drift cars for beginners.