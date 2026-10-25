Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Color For Its Popular Daytona 3-Ton Floor Jack
When you walk into a typical garage or workshop, you may notice a frustrating, bland pattern of gray, black, and chrome. From hand tools like hammers to power tools that may offer only a small pop of color, your work space may be drab and uninspiring. Harbor Freight helps DIYers and craftsmen liven up their space with a variety of tools and storage options offered in bright colors like yellow and orange. These vibrant colors can also make it easier to spot a tool in a crowded garage.
The Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack was already available in multiple colors, including metallic green, metallic purple, and sunburst metallic orange. Now, buyers can also buy this popular floor jack in metallic racing blue. The new color is a nod to classic muscle cars and even features white racing stripes. This floor jack is exclusive to Harbor Freight. Currently priced at $289.99, the floor jack has an almost perfect 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Harbor Freight's website, a rarity in a time when most people only bother with a review when they're unhappy.
If the heavy-duty floor jack is more than you need, Harbor Freight offers several other jacks in a similar, bright blue, though they lack the racing stripes. The Daytona 3 Ton floor jack is a good choice if you need a heavy-duty jack with rapid lifting, low-profile clearance, and a good price compared to competitors.
The detailed specs on the Daytona 3 ton jack
Whether you're doing a quick oil change or a full-scale restoration, the Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack offers a professional-grade performance. Its low profile makes it a good choice for sports cars and other vehicles with low ground clearance. It has a minimum height of 3-¾ inches and a maximum height of 23-⅛ inches. The saddle pad is large, measuring 4-⅞ inches by 4-⅞ inches. It has what Harbor Freight has dubbed Rapid Pump, which uses dual parallel-pump technology to lift your vehicle with fewer strokes.
The jack is made from all-welded steel and can lift up to 6,000 pounds (hence the "3-Ton" moniker). The hydraulic pump system has internal magnetic filtration to extend the life of the pump. The knurled handle grip helps you keep a solid hold, and a non-marring bumper helps protect your car's paint. When you're finished with your work, this jack has a universal joint release for smooth, controlled descent.
Harbor Freight offers a three-year limited warranty on this product, which is available both in-store and online. Harbor Freight also sells the Daytona 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack with Rapid Pump technology and is available in a similar blue. It has a lower minimum height, higher maximum lift, and a longer frame reach, with similar outstanding reviews. Other items in the Daytona line (and sister Pittsburgh brand) include different types of floor jacks, dollies, jack stands, and more, with many products available in an array of bright colors.