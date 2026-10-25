Harbor Freight Just Dropped A New Color For Its Popular Daytona 3-Ton Floor Jack

When you walk into a typical garage or workshop, you may notice a frustrating, bland pattern of gray, black, and chrome. From hand tools like hammers to power tools that may offer only a small pop of color, your work space may be drab and uninspiring. Harbor Freight helps DIYers and craftsmen liven up their space with a variety of tools and storage options offered in bright colors like yellow and orange. These vibrant colors can also make it easier to spot a tool in a crowded garage.

The Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack was already available in multiple colors, including metallic green, metallic purple, and sunburst metallic orange. Now, buyers can also buy this popular floor jack in metallic racing blue. The new color is a nod to classic muscle cars and even features white racing stripes. This floor jack is exclusive to Harbor Freight. Currently priced at $289.99, the floor jack has an almost perfect 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Harbor Freight's website, a rarity in a time when most people only bother with a review when they're unhappy.

If the heavy-duty floor jack is more than you need, Harbor Freight offers several other jacks in a similar, bright blue, though they lack the racing stripes. The Daytona 3 Ton floor jack is a good choice if you need a heavy-duty jack with rapid lifting, low-profile clearance, and a good price compared to competitors.