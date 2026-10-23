Kindle Unlimited Vs. Kindle+: What's New With Amazon's Rebranded E-Book Subscription?
In late October, 2026, Amazon announced a soft rebrand of its longstanding e-book service, Kindle Unlimited, which will now be called Kindle+. Amazon launched Kindle Unlimited back in 2014 for $9.99, with an initial offering of over 600,000 titles and 2,000 e-books. Kindle+ now offers over 5 million e-books, with a vast catalog of audiobooks, comics, manga, and magazines, for $11.99 a month. Other than Amazon catching up with the trend of adding a plus sign to the end of everything, not much is changing with the service. On the surface, it seems the rebrand is in effort to focus more on audiobooks, as more readers have shifted to the format over the years.
In addition to an expanded audiobook catalog, Kindle+ will now offer AI narration for certain titles, as ZDNet reports. The AI narration will be powered through Virtual Voice, which is currently in beta, and is part of Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform for authors. AI is something of a dirty word at the moment, and the announcement has already drummed up a fair amount of negative discourse, perhaps expectedly. On a positive note, it appears Amazon could be using AI to expand access to audiobooks, enhance accessibility options, and give authors an avenue for easier audiobook publishing.
Kindle+ won't be more expensive — for now
The rebranded Kindle+ will retain the previous price of $11.99, and will still live as a separate subscription from Amazon Prime. The good news here is that Amazon isn't using this rebrand as a springboard to ratchet up the price, at least for now. As noted, the price remains unchanged, users can still borrow up to 20 books, and it appears the global availability is still the same. Beyond AI narration through Virtual Voice, the service remains mostly the same as it was, and subscribers shouldn't need to change anything.
Amazon moving AI narration into Kindle+ isn't surprising, and follows the Amazon-owned Audible also rolling out AI narration for audiobooks — which landed the company in a lawsuit with publishers. Spotify also announced AI narration for audiobooks on its service, through a partnership with ElevenLabs, in 2025. Amazon also just trotted out new Kindle devices earlier in October, in the form of the new Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft, as well as several new Kindle accessories for 2026.