Kindle Unlimited Vs. Kindle+: What's New With Amazon's Rebranded E-Book Subscription?

In late October, 2026, Amazon announced a soft rebrand of its longstanding e-book service, Kindle Unlimited, which will now be called Kindle+. Amazon launched Kindle Unlimited back in 2014 for $9.99, with an initial offering of over 600,000 titles and 2,000 e-books. Kindle+ now offers over 5 million e-books, with a vast catalog of audiobooks, comics, manga, and magazines, for $11.99 a month. Other than Amazon catching up with the trend of adding a plus sign to the end of everything, not much is changing with the service. On the surface, it seems the rebrand is in effort to focus more on audiobooks, as more readers have shifted to the format over the years.

In addition to an expanded audiobook catalog, Kindle+ will now offer AI narration for certain titles, as ZDNet reports. The AI narration will be powered through Virtual Voice, which is currently in beta, and is part of Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform for authors. AI is something of a dirty word at the moment, and the announcement has already drummed up a fair amount of negative discourse, perhaps expectedly. On a positive note, it appears Amazon could be using AI to expand access to audiobooks, enhance accessibility options, and give authors an avenue for easier audiobook publishing.