Even The Newest Samsung Galaxy & iPhones Can't Seem To Survive A Drop Test

It's no secret that the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max have a lot in common. Both have capable cameras, enough processing power to run games like "Genshin Impact," and battery life that should get most users through a day. But what about durability? Well, that's where things change, and by a lot. I've used both phones extensively for review purposes. And while I didn't drop them intentionally, accidents did happen. In my experience, the 18 Pro Max's display picked up fewer visible micro-scratches. That's because it uses Ceramic Shield 2, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra has Corning's Gorilla Armor 2. The sides used to be different, but Apple stopped using titanium with the iPhone 17 series.

My findings hold true in JerryRigEverything's tests, where the smaller 18 Pro's display glass scratched at level 7, compared to level 6 for the S26 Ultra. But scratch resistance is only part of the equation. I was lucky not to break the phones when they fell out of my pocket. Sadly, in PhoneBuff's drop test comparing the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra, both phones' back panels cracked after a 1-meter drop onto a sidewalk-like surface. Yes, Samsung's damage was much worse, but that's because it uses a fully glass back instead of the glass-and-aluminum blend on the 18 Pro Max.

Where things changed, however, was in the 1-meter face drop test. Here, the S26 Ultra cracked, while the 18 Pro Max escaped without problems. This also rendered Samsung's fingerprint scanner unusable. The iPhone 18 Pro Max's display cracked in the 1.5-meter drop, although Face ID remained usable. It wasn't all bad for Samsung, as it fared much better in the corner drops. The Galaxy's aluminum frame held its shape better, while the iPhone's frame showed more deformation. So, neither phone came away unscathed.