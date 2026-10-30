Should You Store Your Chainsaw Vertically Or On Its Side?

For a robust chainsaw like a Stihl, you'll have to cough up around $700. Since that isn't a small amount, you want to maintain your new purchase regularly to keep it running for a long time. The oft-ignored part of chainsaw maintenance is proper short- and long-term storage. Just like storing your power tools in the wrong place can decrease their lifespan, the same applies to your trusty chainsaw. So, should you store it vertically or on its side once you're done working?

If you plan on using it again soon, then the preferred method is to find a stable and flat surface and store the chainsaw upright. Even if it's for a day or two, dry and clean the chain to avoid any rust accumulation. In case you already have a designated spot for the chainsaw, feel free to hang it upright, but be sure to empty out the fuel tank first. Should chainsaws be stored on their side? While it won't instantly cause damage, only store it like that when in a pinch. When a chainsaw is too long in that position, it could lead to an oil leak.

When you're all done with it for a few months, then it's generally recommended to store the chainsaw without gas. Start by draining the fuel, and upon removing the guide bar and the saw chain, give them a thorough scrub. You should also clean other components, like the cylinder ribs. Finish it off by spraying some protective oil on the chain's surface and pouring a bit of specialized bar oil into the reservoir. One of the best tips for securely storing chainsaws is to cover them with a sheath that goes over the chain. For best protection, you can get a dedicated case or mount.