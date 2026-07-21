With Or Without Gas: What's The Best Way To Store Your Chainsaw?

When you're done using your chainsaw, do you hang it back up in the shed and call it a day, or are you supposed to drain and clean it up before you store it? Short answer: It depends. For one, how long are you planning to keep it stored? And how much of a headache do you want when you go to use it again?

The fact of the matter is, whether it's going to sit unused for a few days or a few months, cleaning and preparing the chainsaw for storage is always better for its longevity than just storing it as-is. But if you've got weeks of consistent usage ahead of you, you don't have to treat it like it's going into long-term storage every time. Broadly speaking, you only need to empty the fuel when you're storing it for months — for example, if you're keeping it in the shed over winter. Doing so reduces the risk of leaks and keeps those internal components from sticking together over time, and that goes for every major chainsaw brand.