US Government Greenlights Testing Of New Heat Ray Weapon

The United States military has a history of deploying alternative ways of dispersing crowds, such as Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) sonic weapons. Now the Pentagon has greenlit testing of a new heat ray weapon for potential use in operations at the southern U.S. border, according to reporting at CNN.

Called the Active Denial System (ADS), the system is a directed energy weapon intended to drive people away by rapidly heating their skin. A September memo signed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorizes a seven-month loan of an ADS, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) solely responsible for operating it and developing appropriate tactics and determining use cases. While the move comes as part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. military arsenal — see the U.S. Army's recent acquisition of a high-energy laser system – ADS is not a new technology. Air Force researchers have investigated such a system's biological effects since the late 1980s.

The weapon functions by emitting an invisible, focused microwave beam at its target. The 95 GHz beam only penetrates the first 1/64th of an inch of the target's skin, yet produces intense heat and discomfort. According to a Government Accountability Office report, test participants moved immediately when subjected to the beam.