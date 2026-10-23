This Trailer System Could Save Truckers Thousands On Diesel Each Year
Most drivers probably like the idea of spending less on fuel, no matter the vehicle, but it's especially crucial for commercial truck drivers, for whom fuel is one of the highest costs of doing business. With American diesel prices hitting record highs in 2026 and hitting freight operators especially hard, that push to save fuel has become even more urgent.
Possible solutions to reduce fuel costs range from truckers simply driving slower to burn less fuel to more drastic measures like switching to electric trucks. However, those solutions may not always be practical for truckers working in highly competitive, cost-conscious environments. One Texas-based company, though, has introduced a trailer upgrade that may save truckers thousands of dollars per year on diesel fuel costs. Better yet, it doesn't require a massive investment or a trailer redesign.
The company is called FlowBelow, and the product is called the AeroSlider system. The system's aerodynamic parts, which attach to and around the trailer's wheels, promise a significant improvement in semi-truck fuel efficiency by improving airflow and reducing turbulence. FlowBelow claims the parts reduce a semi's fuel consumption by 2.5%, which would offer substantial savings given 2026 diesel prices.
It's all about aero
Improving the aerodynamics of semi-trucks and their trailers is nothing new. In the 1970s, for example, a NASA study helped shape the look of semi-trucks in ways still visible today, introducing rounded corners and influencing elements like the extenders at the back of cabs. Beyond the cabs and trailers themselves, other aerodynamic improvements, like smooth wheel covers, have also featured on many trucks and trailers in more recent years.
Trailer wheel covers are already part of FlowBelow's product lineup, but the AeroSlider takes that idea even further. The system consists of four quick-release aero wheel covers that attach to the trailer wheels, two flow-through mud flaps, and two aerodynamic fairings mounted behind the rear wheels. The components may be simple but, as a package, they significantly improve airflow around the semi-trailers' exposed wheels and tires.
Installation is pretty straightforward too — FlowBelow claims it takes 45 minutes or less — and doesn't require any major changes to the trailer itself. Truck drivers can install the kit as a retrofit for existing trailers, or spec it as an add-on with new trailer orders. The system is also designed to work with other aero enhancements that may already be on a trailer.
Making the fuel math work
FlowBelow claims it optimized the design through CFD modeling, wind-tunnel testing, and track evaluations, resulting in an estimated three gallons of fuel saved every 1,000 miles driven. More specifically, independent testing showed that the mud flaps and fairings cut fuel consumption by 1.77 gallons per 1,000 miles, while the wheel covers reduced it by 1.3 gallons.
The system was designed to pay for itself in just 18 months based on diesel prices of $3.00 per gallon. With today's high diesel prices, the savings are even bigger, and the pay-off time substantially shorter. For example, at an average diesel price just over $6.00 per gallon, a trucker driving 100,000 miles per year would save nearly $1,900 a year just from installing the AeroSlider system on their trailer.
As of now, it remains to be seen what, if any, long-term changes elevated diesel prices might bring about within America's trucking industry. The most drastic possibility would be a shift away from diesel, with the industry embracing EV semis like Tesla's ambitious electric semi-truck instead. However, add-on aerodynamic enhancements like the AeroSlider suggest there's serious potential for fuel savings through simple upgrades to existing trailer fleets that don't require operators to redesign trailers or replace their fleets.