This Trailer System Could Save Truckers Thousands On Diesel Each Year

Most drivers probably like the idea of spending less on fuel, no matter the vehicle, but it's especially crucial for commercial truck drivers, for whom fuel is one of the highest costs of doing business. With American diesel prices hitting record highs in 2026 and hitting freight operators especially hard, that push to save fuel has become even more urgent.

Possible solutions to reduce fuel costs range from truckers simply driving slower to burn less fuel to more drastic measures like switching to electric trucks. However, those solutions may not always be practical for truckers working in highly competitive, cost-conscious environments. One Texas-based company, though, has introduced a trailer upgrade that may save truckers thousands of dollars per year on diesel fuel costs. Better yet, it doesn't require a massive investment or a trailer redesign.

The company is called FlowBelow, and the product is called the AeroSlider system. The system's aerodynamic parts, which attach to and around the trailer's wheels, promise a significant improvement in semi-truck fuel efficiency by improving airflow and reducing turbulence. FlowBelow claims the parts reduce a semi's fuel consumption by 2.5%, which would offer substantial savings given 2026 diesel prices.