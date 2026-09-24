A NASA Study In The '70s Helped Shape What Semi-Trucks Look Like Now

Throughout their history, semi-trucks have undergone many design changes in an attempt to be more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient, especially when emissions regulations became stricter during the oil crisis of the 1970s. Since then, engineers have kept finding ways to make trucks more aerodynamic without limiting carrying capacity — and a lot of those designs are inspired by NASA's research on vehicle aerodynamics.

The story goes that Aerospace Engineer Edwin J. Saltzman was on a bicycle in 1973 when he noticed large trucks on the highway would push and pull him as they drove by. After experiencing this, Saltzman wondered whether there was a way to make trucks "glide through the air" rather than push their way through it, allowing for less drag and less gas consumption (via NASA).

The engineering team at the Dryden Flight Research Center reshaped a Ford van by rounding out its corners and sealing the bottom and found it reduced drag by 59%. The team continued testing and changing the truck's shape to further reduce drag, such as closing the gap between the cab and trailer and adding a boat tail. At this point, they found that a trucker driving 100,000 miles a year could save as much as 6,829 gallons annually with these changes.