Costco Is Already Offering Small Discounts On The New Apple TV 4K And HomePod Mini 2

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New tech is expensive, especially from a premium brand like Apple. While some will say you get what you pay for, knowing the best times to score deals on Apple products is essential if you're trying to score a deal. If you're looking to save a bit on the brand's newest products, the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device and the HomePod Mini 2 smart speaker, then you're in luck: Costco has both of these items marked down slightly compared to their Apple MSRPs ahead of their official release through the wholesale club.

The HomePod Mini 2 retails for $149.00, but Costco's online store has it listed for around $5 less at $144.99. Apple has a $299 MSRP for Apple TV 4K, but Costco drops it by $10 to $289.99. That said, be aware that your order won't ship out immediately. A disclaimer explains that these are both presale items and won't ship until the end of October at the earliest. More specifically, the HomePod will ship between October 30 and November 6, while Costco expects a November 13 to November 20 shipping window for the Apple TV 4K.

While the discounts aren't massive, any money saved is better than none. After all, they do seem to offer a lot for the money, even at full price.