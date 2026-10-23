Costco Is Already Offering Small Discounts On The New Apple TV 4K And HomePod Mini 2
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New tech is expensive, especially from a premium brand like Apple. While some will say you get what you pay for, knowing the best times to score deals on Apple products is essential if you're trying to score a deal. If you're looking to save a bit on the brand's newest products, the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device and the HomePod Mini 2 smart speaker, then you're in luck: Costco has both of these items marked down slightly compared to their Apple MSRPs ahead of their official release through the wholesale club.
The HomePod Mini 2 retails for $149.00, but Costco's online store has it listed for around $5 less at $144.99. Apple has a $299 MSRP for Apple TV 4K, but Costco drops it by $10 to $289.99. That said, be aware that your order won't ship out immediately. A disclaimer explains that these are both presale items and won't ship until the end of October at the earliest. More specifically, the HomePod will ship between October 30 and November 6, while Costco expects a November 13 to November 20 shipping window for the Apple TV 4K.
While the discounts aren't massive, any money saved is better than none. After all, they do seem to offer a lot for the money, even at full price.
What these Apple products claim to deliver
The Apple TV 4K offers a 4K picture with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, has three long-distance microphones for Siri, and Dolby Atmos audio. It supports the usual array of streaming apps and services, but it doesn't stop there: it also runs Apple Photos, FaceTime, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music as well. The Apple TV 4K also connects to a host of other Apple devices, so it can function as the centerpiece of your home's entertainment ecosystem.
The Apple HomePod Mini 2 is one such device. The HomePod Mini 2 works as a standalone smart speaker, but you can also pair two HomePods for stereo sound or connect four HomePod Mini 2s to an Apple TV 4K for surround sound or Whole Room Audio, depending on your needs. You can also have several HomePods around the house to use as a home intercom system or for a multi-room audio setup. As you might expect from a smart speaker, the HomePod Mini 2 lets you talk to Siri AI (with an iPhone or iPad connected) and manage other Apple Home devices. The HomePod Mini 2 is available in several colors – midnight, white, green, and blue — and has reactive lighting that follows your music and changes colors depending on the album artwork.
These new Apple products are easily some of the coolest pieces of Costco tech available this October – even if they're technically not shipping until November. If you're interested in one or both, preordering through Costco will save you a few bucks, which isn't bad for brand-new electronics.